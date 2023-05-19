‘We lost little Leo, but LauraLynn helped us realise we weren’t alone’ – family want to raise awareness for Children’s Hospice Week

Catherine and John McWade with their children Molly and Leo, who died in 2013

Catherine and John McWade’s son Leo was just a year and a half when he died in 2013 – but through their enormous grief, the whole family was supported by LauraLynn.

For many families, a child’s illness can be all encompassing. According to the Irish Hospice Foundation there are almost 4,000 children in Ireland with life-limiting illnesses, about half of whom need active palliative care.

This week is Children’s Hospice Week and LauraLynn hopes to raise awareness for the support it provides as Ireland’s only children’s hospice.

“We had great support from LauraLynn,” says Catherine. “John and I received counselling and bereavement support following Leo’s passing – while Molly, Leo’s twin sister, attended Music Therapy.

“The LauraLynn Memorial days are really special as well and helped us build a support network of other families who have had similar journeys.”

Last year, almost 39,000 hours of hospice care was provided for children in need and there are currently over 500 children availing of the care and support which LauraLynn provides.

The hospice has seen a 139pc increase in referrals in comparison to last year. And while in 2022 it received statutory state funding of €2.3m, or 35pc of the overall operational costs of the hospice, it relies primarily on fundraised income.

Established in 2011 by Jane and Brendan McKenna after the tragic loss of their two daughters Laura and Lynn, the hospice has cared for over 680 children since it opened.

It continues to offer much-needed counselling, play therapy, music therapy and targeted therapeutic therapy to sick children, their parents and their siblings.

“Music therapy at LauraLynn is a way for families to come together, connect and make memories in a way which is inclusive of everyone’s abilities,” said Helen Artur, senior music therapist at LauraLynn.

“It gives all family members – including parents, grandparents, siblings and the child themselves – a peaceful space to be creative, playful and find their voice whether they are verbal or non-verbal.”

Michelle Hartnett, senior play therapist, agrees and says that, along with music, play can be very therapeutic for sick children.

“Rather than a child or teen having to explain what may be troubling them, as one may expect in therapy, we can use play to communicate at their level, in their own way and at their own time,” she said.

LauraLynn also gives siblings a space to ‘live in the moment’, spend precious time together with the whole family and take part in supports such as play therapy, music therapy and bereavement support. And family camps help develop a support network with others who are on a similar journey to them.

CEO Kerry McLaverty urges people to support the facility.

“At LauraLynn when a child is referred to our service, we don’t just accept them, but their whole family as a unit,” she said.

“Looking after a child with a life-limiting condition is one of the most challenging things a family can face as beyond the physical challenges and medical needs of their child, the family and extended family often are dealing with the emotional impact that the child’s condition can have on them.

“So LauraLynn’s approach is all-inclusive, ensuring that while we care for the child with the life-limiting condition, we are also there to fully support all family members through their journey. We give them a safe space to receive much-needed supports.

“During this Children’s Hospice Week we are asking you to help these families to spend precious time together by donating to the cause.”

For further information please lauralynn.ie