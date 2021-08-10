| 13.1°C Dublin

‘We live a simple life… it makes us feel rich’ – Connemara group campaigns for newcomers to relocate

Residents hail ‘unique and safe landscape’

Eavan Murray

A rural Connemara community once plagued by emigration is promoting itself as one of the best places in the world to live and work.

The residents of Conamara Láir, a cluster of small villages nestled along the outer reaches of the western coastline in Galway, are eager to share the beauty of their lifestyle and surroundings with newcomers in a bid to combat worrying depopulation.

Conamara Láir is an area that extends from Camas, Ros Muc and Cill Chiaráin, Carna, An Caiseal and Sraith Salach. It is as remote as it is beautiful. But it needs more people, industry and housing.

