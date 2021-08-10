A rural Connemara community once plagued by emigration is promoting itself as one of the best places in the world to live and work.

The residents of Conamara Láir, a cluster of small villages nestled along the outer reaches of the western coastline in Galway, are eager to share the beauty of their lifestyle and surroundings with newcomers in a bid to combat worrying depopulation.

Conamara Láir is an area that extends from Camas, Ros Muc and Cill Chiaráin, Carna, An Caiseal and Sraith Salach. It is as remote as it is beautiful. But it needs more people, industry and housing.

An ambitious campaign has been launched by community group Forbairt Conamara Láir with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The hope is to relocate eight new households to the area within two years. Already there have been enquiries from Canada, the US and England.

Development officer Máirín Ní Choistealbha-Seoige said a worrying trend in school numbers inspired the initiative.

“Last October, we saw the brilliant results the digital hub Gteic in Carna was having attracting people back to the area, and we wanted to build on that.

“The reason we got started is we have seen a decline in the school numbers, which is scary. It is a very good indicator of bigger problems ahead.

“We need people to know there is a fantastic quality of life and prospects available to people, families, entrepreneurs and businesses in Conamara Láir as well as a broad range of supports from Údarás na Gaeltachta to assist eligible businesses to start up, locate or relocate.

“A young couple moved their company and bought a house here. It is possible.”

However, Máirín admits housing is an issue, as it is all over the country.

“There are houses for sale but not a huge amount. Planning is also an issue.

“A lot of our people who were listed for social housing were moved out of the area, which was heartbreaking and had an impact on local schools.

“Galway County initially told us there was no way we would get planning for a social housing scheme.

“But we have made progress, and there is an application pending under the Turnkey scheme for Carna village.”

Titta Jones, originally from Finland, moved her business, Lilly’s Eco Clean, and family from Dublin to Carna last year.

“We can walk our own path a bit better here. We live a simple life. That makes it feel very rich because we kind of want for nothing.

"We were here for one year. And I realised that we had many decades ahead and what we can achieve.”

Fintan Joyce, a farmer from Recess, described the area as “a great place to work and live. A unique and safe landscape to raise a family”.

Fiona Ní Fhlaithearta , a presenter with TG4, returned from Australia to rear her young family in her native area.

“Sometimes I say to myself that it would be lovely to move back to Australia – but when I think of my parents, the support we have here, the culture, the Irish language, the security – I now understand that I’m living in the right place.”

Senator Sean Kyne said: “It’s very rural and scenic and very close to the sea both physically and spiritually. Yet there is a wealth of new opportunities in terms of technology. It is an area with so much to offer.”

Enquiries can be made to eolas@conamaralair.ie or 095 32688.