A friend of missing Giedre Raguckaite has released new photographs of the 29-year-old Lithuanian woman in a bid to get information on her whereabouts.

'We just want to know she's alive' - friend of woman missing for three months makes fresh appeal

The photographs were released as anxiety increases over her fate. Gardai want to hear from anyone who spoke to her before she disappeared and friends are desperate to know if she is okay.

"There's still no news, nothing else. It seems like she just disappeared," childhood friend Gedvile Hibner told the Sunday World.

"We just want to know that she's okay, that she's alive, that's all we want.

Giedre Raguckaite, 29, has been missing from Dundalk since Saturday 26 May

"She called her dad on May 29, she was last seen on May 26.

"The people she worked with have said that she simply disappeared, they haven't seen her for months.

"She used to call every week to the dad, sometimes every two weeks. She was always calling to the dad."

Ms Raguckaite was last seen three months ago in Dundalk but has not made contact with anyone since.

Gardai issued an official appeal for information about her disappearance last week.

"Giedre is a Lithuanian national and was last seen on Hoey's Lane, Dundalk on May 26 at approximately 6pm. She is described as 5feet 5inches in height, slight build, blond hair with green eyes," a Garda spokesman said.

Ms Raguckaite moved to Ireland after a trip to Lithuania to renew her passport. She had previously lived in the UK.

Her passport had been left with her landlord.

