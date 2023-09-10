‘We just needed to get him home with his family’ – After the violent death of Deepa Dinamani in Cork, her brother is raising her son as his own

‘He is bringing us some happiness at this very difficult time,’ says heartbroken uncle of five-year-old Reyansh

The brother of an Indian woman who was stabbed to death in Cork during the summer is now raising her only child as his own.

Ullas Dinamani came to Ireland following his sister Deepa Dinamani’s death and has now returned to India with his nephew, five-year-old Reyansh, who is “settling well” into his life there.

“When he is older, he will have questions about what happened to his mother, but for now we are just trying to make sure he is happy and well looked-after,” Mr Dinamani said from his home in Kerala. “He loved his mother very, very much. They were extremely close.”

Deepa Dinamani (38) was found stabbed to death on July 14 in her home in Cardinal Court in Wilton, on the southside of Cork city. Her 41-year-old husband, Regin Parithapara Rajan, remains in custody charged with her murder.

Ullas Dinamani is two years younger than his late sister, his only sibling, who was also his “best friend”.

He said he will “never forget” the phone call from gardaí in Cork telling him of his sister’s death.

He had to wait 10 days before he could fly to Ireland to see his nephew and take his sister’s remains back home for a Hindu funeral service followed by cremation.

“The priority was to get to Ireland as soon as I could to be with my nephew, because he was all alone with no family and staying with foster parents arranged by Tusla,” Mr Dinamani said.

He was 1,600km away from his own parents in India when gardaí phoned.

“Two days after my sister died, I got the call. I couldn’t believe it, but then I had to,” he said. “I was visiting my wife’s family and we had driven there because we brought our two dogs — the animals could not fly. It took me another two days to drive back to my parents to be with them. It was such a difficult journey.”

​The priority was to get to Ireland as soon as possible, and after a number of days he secured a visa and arrived on July 28, a fortnight after his sister’s death.

“I can’t even remember the journey to Ireland. All I wanted to do was see my nephew. When I got there, a social worker took me to see him. He looked very different. He had clearly been going through a very hard time with what had happened,” he said.

“He is such a nice kid, such a great boy. He is a shy boy, but I had never seen him shy around me, we are very close.

“He had been through such a difficult thing, the loss of his mother. We just needed to get him home to be with his family.”

Asked how his nephew is doing since his return to India, Mr Dinamani said he is coping “a lot better”.

“He is much happier now, being with his grandparents and myself and my wife and in the house he grew up in, the house his mother bought and always intended to return to.

“I am now raising him, with my wife, and my parents live beside us too, which is traditional in India, for children to look after their parents.

“Me and my sister, we used to have discussions. I would say, ‘There is one kid in the family, that is enough’. My wife and I had decided not to have children, our dogs are like our children. Now, with my sister gone, my nephew is our child and we will raise him. We feel lucky. He is a great boy. He is bringing us some happiness at this very difficult time.”

Mr Dinamani said his parents are struggling with the loss of their only daughter, and his mother, in particular, remains in deep mourning.

“She still misses her so much. Not a day passes where she does not weep,” he said. “Like me, she would speak to Deepa almost every day. What bothers my parents is that it was not a natural death.

“The thought that she might have suffered, that is very hard. But there is nothing we can do to change the past. Reyansh, he is keeping us happy.”

Deepa Dinamani

Deepa moved to Cork last April with her husband and son to begin work as a senior funds manager at Alter Domus in Cork Airport Business Park. Mr Dinamani said his sister was “very happy” in Ireland, as was his nephew.

“What can I say about my sister — she was an amazing lady. She was kind, caring, hard-working and compassionate, and she was a really wonderful mother. She was very organised, very ambitious,” he said.

“She was happy for the opportunity to move to Ireland for this good job she secured. She knew it was a great opportunity for her son too, to experience a different way of life and culture. She knew the education system for him was good in Ireland. And he had adapted really well. He had only been there a few months, but he had begun school and had made friends.”

Mr Dinamani said he received “so much support and help” from the people of Ireland, the Indian community in Cork and nationwide, as well as Alter Domus, even before he arrived from India.

More than €25,000 was raised on an iDonate page to pay for his sister’s repatriation to India and his travelling costs.

“I just want to thank all of the many people in Ireland who helped us out so much, with getting to Ireland and all of the things I needed to arrange when I was there. I appreciate the kindness from the bottom of my heart and my family will never forget it,” he said, adding that he hopes to return to Ireland one day.

“I would like to come back. It might help give some closure around what happened to my sister.”