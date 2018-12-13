A mother-of-four suffered a bitter Christmas blow with the collapse of a Danish insurance company leaving her family €24,000 out of pocket after an accidental house fire.

'We just don’t know what is going to happen now' - Christmas blow for family over insurance company collapse

Wendy Rossiter, her husband, Gerard, and their four children had been eagerly looking forward to their home at Portrane outside Donabate in Dublin being fully repaired and refurbished for the festive season after an accidental house fire inflicted major damage.

However, they now face having to use their smoke-stained old furniture for Christmas and New Year after the collapse of Danish firm, Qudos, left 50,000 Irish policy holders in limbo.

Wendy’s plight, highlighted on RTE’s Liveline programme today when she spoke to host Joe Duffy, prompted a flood of sympathy.

"We had a house fire, the damage was assessed for repair and we got the first (insurance) payment and the middle payment," she told Independent.ie.

"Our builder was fantastic and he did a wonderful job with the house," she said.

"It looks great and we were really looking forward to spending Christmas and the New Year back home."

The family had bought new beds for their four children - but the bulk of the €24,000 final payment was earmarked for construction costs, new furnishings and fittings.

"Just three days before the house was to be signed off and we were to get the final payment, we were told the insurance firm was in [solvent] liquidation," she said.

"We just don’t know what is going to happen now."

Wendy and Gerard were so thankful for the amazing work the builder had done they paid him €10,000 of their own money.

A further €1,000 will now be paid each month by the family to the builder.

"We are very thankful that we will be back in our house for Christmas but we have no choice but to use the old suite, which was out in the shed, even though it still smells of smoke and the fire."

The family had hoped to purchase new furniture and fittings for their home with the final insurance payment.

Wendy admitted her family now has no idea when or if they will receive the €24,000 outstanding from their insurance policy.

"We just don’t know - we are still waiting to hear what will happen. We don’t know how much will be paid back.

"It was a setback but we both trying not to let it spoil Christmas and New Year, especially for the children," she said.

Online Editors