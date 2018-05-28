Dermot Bannon has upwards of 400 people applying to be on 'Room To Improve'.

We just can't get enough: Up to 400 apply for 'Room To Improve' - Dermot Bannon

Having aired 11 different series, the RTÉ show is still as popular as ever, with Dermot saying he believes Irish people are "obsessed" with houses.

"We have different clients applying with different needs. We would have maybe 400 people applying for the show and we whittle it down. It's trying to get projects we haven't done before," he said. "Every time the show comes for recommission, we get the same stuff. Picking them is the exciting bit.

"What you're doing is, you're picking your work for the next year. It takes about a year to make the show and you've got to make sure you're interested enough in the project," he added. The Dubliner was speaking at House 2018, the interiors event which attracted thousands of visitors to the RDS over the weekend.

"This is my third year in a row. I love this event because the exhibitors are great. "It's different from most house exhibitions. I think there is a lot of inspiration here and the crowds are getting bigger. Last year was two days and this year it's three. It's a lovely, relaxed atmosphere," he said.

