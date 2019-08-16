The funeral service for a north Dublin man who died in a workplace accident at Dublin Port this week will be held tomorrow.

'We hope this is last fatality' - tragic dad killed in workplace accident to be laid to rest

The man was named locally last night as father-of-four Nicholas Collier, from Swords and Raheny.

Survived by his wife, Trisha; his sons Conor, Darragh, Cillian and Sean; his parents Mary and Tom and his siblings Eamonn, Tony, Cathal and Selena, he will be reposing today at the family home from 6pm to 8pm.

A funeral mass will be held at 11am tomorrow at St Finian's Church, River Valley, Swords.and Mr Collier will be laid to rest in Dardistown Cemetery.

He was a lorry driver for a family-run transport company based in north Dublin.

Two separate investigations are now under way into his death. One is being conducted by gardai, the other by the Health and Safety Authority.

Emergency services were called to the North Docks at Dublin Port at 10.30am on Wednesday where Mr Collier was found with fatal injuries.

It is understood he was crushed by a shipping container.

His tragic death has prompted trade union officials to call for greater protection for dock workers.

Jerry Brennan, organiser for Siptu's ports, docks and harbour workers, said Mr Collier's death was the eighth this year involving port and dock workers.

"Siptu is calling for an immediate meeting with the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, and health/safety officials from within her department," he told the Herald.

"These tragedies are occurring with frightening and sickening regularity.

"It is beyond my comprehension how the construction industry has had the benefit of a national safe pass certificate requirement for almost 30 years and yet there is no such national requirement within our ports and docks.

"We hope that this is the final fatality before the necessary action is taken to ensure that our ports and docks become safer working environments," he added.

Online Editors