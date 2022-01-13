| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We hit the jackpot first time’ – Galway couple celebrate after cross-border kidney swap operations

Michelle Tooher and her husband Eoin Madden, who is recovering from his kidney transplant in Belfast. Expand
Expand

Close

Michelle Tooher and her husband Eoin Madden, who is recovering from his kidney transplant in Belfast.

Michelle Tooher and her husband Eoin Madden, who is recovering from his kidney transplant in Belfast.

/

Michelle Tooher and her husband Eoin Madden, who is recovering from his kidney transplant in Belfast.

Allison Bray

LIFE begins at 42 for a Galway couple recovering after a successful cross-border kidney-swap operation.

Eoin Madden (42) and his wife Michelle Tooher (42) from Kiltullagh, Co Galway, became the first Irish couple this year to take part in a paired kidney exchange programme through the HSE’s Treatment Abroad Fund.

Most Watched

Privacy