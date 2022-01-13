‘We hit the jackpot first time’ – Galway couple celebrate after cross-border kidney swap operations

LIFE begins at 42 for a Galway couple recovering after a successful cross-border kidney-swap operation.

Eoin Madden (42) and his wife Michelle Tooher (42) from Kiltullagh, Co Galway, became the first Irish couple this year to take part in a paired kidney exchange programme through the HSE’s Treatment Abroad Fund.

The programme, in collaboration with Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital and Belfast City Hospital, and the NHS in the UK, led to Ms Tooher donating a kidney to a recipient in the UK while her husband – who has had two previous kidney transplants – received a third kidney from a donor in the UK on January 4.

Speaking to Independent.ie from Belfast, where he is recovering from the successful transplant, Mr Madden said he has been given a new lease of life.

"I’m good today. I’m still a bit sore since it was major surgery but I’m out of hospital,” he said.

Other than that, he feels like he won the lottery.

Due to the build-up of antibodies from the two previous transplants, the odds were one in a million that he would find a suitable donor.

And while his wife was hoping to donate her kidney to him, it wasn’t a suitable match.

On the advise of Dr Colm Magee, a consultant at Beaumont Hospital, the couple agreed to enter the paired exchange programme in the UK where there was a larger pool of donors. They lucked out in finding one during the first of four annual cycles to find a match.

"We hit the jackpot first time,” he said.

To celebrate his successful transplant, the first thing he did was reach for a bar of chocolate, which he had been forbidden to eat for the past five years while he was undergoing dialysis treatment.

"One of the first things I had was a Wispa, I’ve been craving one for the past five years,” he said.

The couple now look forward to spending more family time with their three children Una (3), Aoife (10) and Diarmaid (7), who had to cocoon at home since the beginning of December due to the risk from Covid while their parents awaited their surgeries.

"I was very sick on dialysis. It keeps you alive but you don’t thrive on it. It’s like having a second job,” said Mr Madden, adding that he was exhausted after playing with his children for just a few hours.

But now the couple are looking forward to going swimming with their children in a family holiday at Center Parcs later this year.

Ms Tooher says they are taking things slowly for now, but they are getting out every day for walks.

"Day by day we are feeling better,” she said. "We are elated. We know our lives will change for the better. This is a whole new lease for the whole family.”

Mr Madden, meanwhile, said he is eternally grateful to the donors who have helped extend his life.

“Organ donation really is the gift of life. My life has been extended now because of three donors. I will always be mindful of the selfless families of two deceased donors who gave me many extra years of better health and allowing me to enjoy wonderful experiences, including getting married to my beautiful wife who, as well as giving me three beautiful children, has now become a hero kidney donor.”

Ms Tooher said: “It has been an incredible experience and we are both so relieved Eoin’s transplant was a success. We feel so uplifted with all the good wishes and support we have received from so many people.

"Both Eoin’s family and my family have been unwavering in their continued support and have given so freely of their time to us and are caring for our children as we recover from our surgeries.

"We now look forward to us all being reunited as a family soon. Our children can now, for the first time, see their father in a new light enjoying renewed health away from the restrictions of dialysis.”

Meanwhile, Carol Moore, Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association, said: “We are delighted for Eoin and Michelle. This is a wonderful example of how successful cross-border co-operation through the HSE treatment abroad scheme can be.”