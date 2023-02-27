‘We heard of pet owners sleeping in their cars while trying to find a new home’ – couple on the struggles of renting with a dog

Jackie Hennessy and her partner Sinead Grogan say they are one of the lucky examples of people who have found a place to rent with their dog, Casper.

The Dublin couple had not realised that finding a home with a pet in tow would be so difficult. They were fortunate when they heard that someone with a pet was moving out of rental accommodation and they approached the letting agent to see if they could move in, knowing it was a pet-friendly address.

“Casper is 10 years old and so he’s a very settled dog, and when we saw him and agreed to adopt him we went searching for suitable accommodation, but it took around six or eight weeks, and that was two years ago,” said Ms Hennessy.

“We have heard of people who have had to give up their dogs, or who have slept in their cars with them while trying to find a home. It’s an awful situation, and even though we are settled here in Ringsend there is always that anxiety that the situation could change. There is the fear that we won’t be here forever and would we find it hard to find another place with Casper,” said Ms Grogan.

“We definitely didn’t want to take on a puppy. Because Casper is older, he is more settled, and he gets a few big walks each day and then sleeps. He doesn’t make noise or damage anything and he’s never alone for more than a couple of hours.

“We’ve heard that it’s not only rental accommodation that is refusing dogs, but homeless services too. A lot depends on the landlord, and we think that something like a pet deposit might put a lot of landlords at ease if they can be agreed upon.

“Some people aren’t dog or animal people, and they’re afraid of any damage that might be done. But if a pet deposit can be agreed then that fear should be less,” she added.