‘We heard of pet owners sleeping in their cars while trying to find a new home’ – couple on the struggles of renting with a dog

Jackie Hennessy (left) and Sinead Grogan with their dog Casper at their home in Ringsend, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Jackie Hennessy (left) and Sinead Grogan with their dog Casper at their home in Ringsend, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Jackie Hennessy and her partner Sinead Grogan say they are one of the lucky examples of people who have found a place to rent with their dog, Casper.

The Dublin couple had not realised that finding a home with a pet in tow would be so difficult. They were fortunate when they heard that someone with a pet was moving out of rental accommodation and they approached the letting agent to see if they could move in, knowing it was a pet-friendly address.

