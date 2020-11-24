'We have worked too hard to get Ireland out' - Joe Biden says 'we have to keep Irish border open' after Brexit

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that having the Irish border closed post-Brexit would be “not right”.

He was speaking at his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware after announcing his nominees for the top national security and foreign policy posts.

He said that having spoken with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, as well as other European leaders, the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland must remain open.

"We have worked too hard to get Ireland worked out,” he told RTÉ.

"I've talked with the British Prime Minister, I've talked with the Taoiseach, I've talked with others, such as the French.

"The idea of having the border north and south once again being closed, it's just not right, we have got to keep the border open," he added.

He introduced his selections for his national security team and declared that “America is back”.

It was his first substantive offering of how he will shift from the Trump administration’s “America First” policies by relying on foreign policy and national security experts from the Democratic establishment to serve as some of his most important advisers.

Mr Biden’s Washington veterans all have ties to former president Barack Obama’s administration as the president-elect has sought to deliver a clear message about his desire to re-establish a more predictable engagement from the United States on the global stage

“It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” said Mr Biden, at an introductory event at which his selections stood on stage, at least six feet apart and masked.

The president-elect’s team includes Antony Blinken, a veteran foreign policy hand well-regarded on Capitol Hill whose ties to Biden go back some 20 years, for secretary of state; lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary; veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US ambassador to the United Nations; and Obama White House alumnus Jake Sullivan as national security adviser.

Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA, was picked to serve as director of national intelligence, the first woman to hold that post, and former secretary of state John Kerry will make a curtain call as a special envoy on climate change.

