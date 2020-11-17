"We have two weeks to drive down community transmission," said Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan as a 11 further deaths and 366 more Covid-19 cases were confirmed today by the Department of Health.

All 11 deaths reported today occurred in the month of November.

There has now been a total of 1,995 deaths of people with Covid-19 while the total case count in Ireland stands at 68,686.

There have been 84 new cases in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today; 169 are men and 197 are women; 61pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

As of 2pm today, there are 272 COVID-19 patients hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

“The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

These figures arrive as Nphet issued warnings to the public that there was a short time frame to bring case numbers down to where they need to be. Dr Ronan Glynn yesterday said that positive progress with regard to the trajectory of the virus had "stalled at best" and that some of the indicators of the virus had deteriorated in recent days.

Elsewhere, there were nine additional deaths and 549 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland. The death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 878.

Online Editors