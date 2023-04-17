‘We have to stop treating patients in corridors’ – emergency consultant reveals life-changing patient decisions being made amid trolley chaos

Dr Peadar Gilligan, who is a consultant in emergency medicine at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Photo: Caroline Quinn

An emergency consultant has revealed the potentially life-changing decisions he must make about stricken patients while surrounded by the chaos of trolley gridlock.

Dr Peadar Gilligan, an emergency consultant at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, said: “We make decisions on the quality of life of patients and the life of patients.

“Is this chest pain a chest pain I need to worry about? Is this headache a life-ending type headache and indicative of a disease that might be life-threatening?

“Yet I am expected to make that decision in an environment that if I asked most people to give me their name they would be challenged.

“We have to stop the doctor-patient interaction as something that can be done in a corridor and we need to facilitate the proper delivery of patient care.”

He said doctors don’t want to be told by patients who need to be sent to hospital telling them: “I cannot go there. I cannot face it. I am too sick for the emergency department.”

Dr Gilligan was speaking at the annual general meeting of the Irish Medical Organisation in Killarney after battling one of the worst winters on record for hospital overcrowding.

He warned that crowding creates a huge risk.

“Crowding is a risk for adverse outcome. The potential for adverse outcome in Ireland is huge given the numbers of people who have to wait for protracted periods of time,” said Dr Gilligan.

“All of us are aware of patients who have waited a very long time on waiting lists for painful conditions.

“That cannot be acceptable and it creates huge risk for the patient and the doctor caring for them.”

He told the gathering that in global rankings of where “you are most likely to be sued, we are second only to California”.

Dr Gilligan described how “we work in an environment in a environment not conducive to safe care. Why do we continue to do this as a nation?”

He referred to previously quoted estimates which show that around 365 patients die each year from preventable causes due to hospital crowding.

“We cannot accept that level of risk and compromised care,” he said.

Earlier he said that some patients arrive and are in danger of bleeding to death.

“If I don’t have the ability to deliver the care they need and deliver a transfusion in a timely manner, that may well happen.

“I work in a centre where neurosurgeons are sometimes frustrated by their ability to deliver care because they do not have a bed in which to place the patient.

“The patient has to stay in a peripheral hospital for a period of care instead because they see patients with a whole range of medical conditions from cardiology to respiratory problems and emergency consultants must advocate on all patients.

“Ireland is a developed country, so why do we have the level of crowding that we have?

“Imagine going from a traffic accident to a high-stress environment. They need to be in a place that is calm, and that can deliver the care they need.

“There are major developments in treatments for conditions such as stroke, and doctors can make a huge difference.

“The doctors’ ability to make that difference is dependent on timely recognition, timely CT scans and other interventions. But that readiness can be compromised by the obstacles they face in the emergency department.”

He described how patients with hip fractures can be brought to the emergency department but cannot gain access and must stay on an ambulance trolley until there is space for them.

The meeting passed a motion put forward by Dr Gilligan calling on the Government to acknowledge that dangerously long waiting lists for care, as well as emergency overcrowding and inadequate numbers of doctors, are leading to increased mortality and poorer outcomes.

The IMO also warned that the proposed extension of Free GP Visit cards to an additional 500,000 people will “overwhelm” the service.