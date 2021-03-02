| -0.7°C Dublin

‘We have to lodge our money but now face one-hour round-trip to go to the nearest bank’ – closures hit home in Gaoth Dobhair

Bank of Ireland decision being viewed by locals as the latest in a culmination of attacks on rural Ireland

Bunbeg mechanic Noel McFadden says business owners are &lsquo;devastated&rsquo; by the bank&rsquo;s closure. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand

Over the course of the last decade, Bunbeg in the heart of the Gaeltacht region of Gaoth Dobhair has lost a post office, two bank branches and many family-run businesses.

The announcement that Bank of Ireland will now also shut up shop is being viewed by locals as the latest in a culmination of attacks on rural Ireland.

This corner of northwest Co Donegal is considered one of the most beautiful parts of the country, yet its people feel as if it’s being left to rot. According to the latest census, which took place in 2016 after last year’s was postponed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Donegal has had the biggest decline in population. Those living in the Irish-speaking village believe emigrants and others who left are being given no reason to return.

