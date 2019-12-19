'We have to find the money from somewhere as families rely on us' - childcare centre manager

Michael Kenny, manager at Urlingford and Johnstown Community Childcare centres in Co Kilkenny, says the ongoing insurance crisis isn't the only issue affecting childcare in Ireland.

There are 140 children between the two centres Mr Kenny manages and he says the premiums for each increased three-fold.

He said the centres have had to introduce major cutbacks to try stay afloat and hit out at how extremely qualified staff with a degree and masters are working for less than the living wage.

"It breaks your heart," he told the Irish Independent.

"Between the sleepless nights and everything it is getting more and more difficult. A lot of managers and owners stick with it for the love of the kids, but at the same time it is hard to keep going as it impacts your own personal health."

Mr Kenny has worked in childcare for 26 years and says this is the worst he has ever seen it.

"We budget for a small increase every year but our premium went up from €1,000 to €4,400 for one centre and €500 to €1,500 for the other," he said.

"We had to cancel trips for kids which we have been running for the last 11 years.

"We have to find the money from somewhere as we have families relying on us."

While some crèche and play centre owners have received premium quotes three times higher than last year, those with injury claims pending against them have been unable to get a quote at all.

James Cassin and his wife Mary Simons, owners of PJ's Playcentre in Balbriggan, Dublin, found out this week from their underwriter that a personal injury claim is pending against the centre.

The claim concerns a fall which happened in a communal car park in 2016.

"It didn't even happen on our premises and didn't involve a child but we were told we have been joined in the claim," Mr Cassin said.

"We're 13 years in the childcare business and never had one claim before this. It's very frustrating."

They received a quote from Arachas for €3,070, three times higher than their premium last year. When they notified Arachas of the claim, they were told the original offer was off the table and now have a nervous wait to find out if they will get a quote and be able to open in January.

Irish Independent