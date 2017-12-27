A father-of-two who was killed in Australia has been described as "the best daddy in the world" by his eldest sister.

'We have to be strong for Charlie' - Heartbroken sister of father-of-two killed in Australia

Charlie McCarthy (32), who was from Aghada in east Cork, died in hospital after he was attacked in a violent incident in the city of Perth shortly before Christmas.

Tributes have been pouring in for the "much-loved" and "extremely popular" man since his tragic death. Charlie came from a family of seven and was living in Perth with his wife Nicole and their two children Clara (4) and Niall (2).

Charlie McCarthy (far right), his brothers Daniel and John, sisters Siobhan and Michelle, and parents Charlie and Margaret pictured at Karina Dolan's wedding in September 2016

"His beautiful wife and his kids were everything to him," Charlie's sister, Karina Dolan, told Independent.ie. "He was the best daddy in the world and his kids were his life."

Karina said she last saw her brother when he travelled home to Ireland for her wedding in September 2016. "Charlie was my pet, he was home last year for the wedding and that was the last time I held him in my arms," she said.

"He was beautiful inside and out. He was just the best, you couldn't put it into words. He had a heart of gold and he was never once in an ounce of trouble." Karina, her brothers, sisters and mother Margaret all travelled to Australia to be by Charlie's bedside after the incident.

She said it has been an extremely difficult time for the family and requested that the media respect their privacy at this time.

"We don't want to speak about the tragedy itself, we just want to honour his memory. The police are dealing with it and we just want to let them do their jobs.

"Everything has been so hard... I haven't stopped crying for days." Karina thanked everyone who has supported the family during this tragic time.

"The support has been amazing, from people in Australia and back home," she said. "Honestly, if you had met him, he was just so loved and had the heartiest laugh. We have to be strong for him now because he was strong for us".

Charlie was big into GAA and played hurling and football with his local club in Aghada. Darren Lee (45), secretary of Aghada GAA club, said: "This has shaken the whole community. There were a number of local people who had moved out to Australia and they have their own group out there. "Wherever Charlie went, he made friends. He was one of the most likeable fellows around. He was 19 when he joined our club. But whatever he did, he did it 100pc. He was Under-21 Clubman of the Year after just two years."

His cousin Lorna Stinson said he "was a beautiful person with a beautiful smile." "My heart goes out to all our family who have been robbed of a son, husband, brother, uncle, cousin and father to two beautiful children." Proceedings

An Australian man was charged in connection with his death today. Fisherman Andrew Doan (34) appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court charged with grievous bodily harm, Perth Now reports. Mr Doan was refused bail, as police prosecutors said the matter was likely to be sent to a higher court, and the accused is likely to face more serious charges, such as manslaughter or murder.

Magistrate Dianne Scaddan adjourned the application until next month pending the outcome of the post mortem.

Online Editors