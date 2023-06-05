‘We have reserved the first free pint for Taylor Swift’ – Iconic ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ pub restored to former glory in Co Galway

Kathleen Mee with Holly the donkey outside the reconstructed pub in Galway. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy/GalwayPix.ie

Holly the donkey keeps an eye on Denny Connolly, Pat Diskin and Teresa Mannion during a card game in the pub. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy/GalwayPix.ie

Mike Kelly, Martin Kilroy, Denny Connolly, Pat Diskin, Teresa Mannion, Pat Igoe, Grainne O'Gorman, Kathleen Mee, Luke Mee and Katelyn Mee, joined by Holly the donkey at the bar of JJ Devine's Pub now reconstructed at Mee's Bar. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy/GalwayPix.ie

Luke Mee, Kathleen Mee and Pat Igoe outside JJ Devine's Pub, which has been reconstructed outside Mee's Bar in Kilkerrin, Co Galway. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy/GalwayPix.ie

The iconic pub from Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin has been relocated to a family-run business in Co Galway where it will be preserved forever.

JJ Devine’s Pub is at the heart of the award-winning film and is where much of the fallout takes place between Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell’s characters.

Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland against the backdrop of Civil War, the black comedy tells the story of two life-long friends, Pádraic Súilleabháin and Colm Doherty, whose friendship comes to an abrupt end.

Luke Mee is the owner of Mee’s Bar in Kilkerrin in east Galway alongside his sister Kathleen and her partner Pat Igoe. The pub has been in business since 2005.

Mr Mee’s wife Carmel is from Achill Island and some of her family worked on the set throughout filming.

“This film was given massive attention worldwide and it would have been lovely and ideal to have it in Achill, but it had to be rebuilt indoors and we had the perfect shed at the back of our pub,” he told Independent.ie.

“And there was no point in building it if it didn’t have a pub or restaurant that you could use to take advantage of it and make it worthwhile.”

The Galway native wanted to maintain the pub as part of the film’s history and restore it to its former glory.

As it stands now, the pub is a carbon copy of the original, from the dark wood of the bar to the glass panes in the windows.

It was reconstructed indoors to protect the newly thatched roof and keep the restored walls dry.

Where was The Banshees of Inisherin filmed?

“We had the daunting task of loading it into trucks and bringing it back to Kilkerrin, a two-hour drive,” he said.

“But since then, we’ve spent every spare minute putting it together. We watched the film just to make sure we had everything correct because it was a jigsaw.

“Obviously when it was taken down, there was no plan to rebuild it and that’s really how it came about.

“It’s an iconic movie, I thought it was a great film. I’ve seen some of Martin McDonagh’s plays – our local Glenamaddy drama group covered The Cripple of Inishmaan last year.

“I’ve been a fan of his work and it was great to get the set where Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell and all of this took place. Most of the film took place in the pub.”

Customers are welcome to visit and Mr Mee is hoping to have an official opening on July 1 alongside a special guest such as comedian and actor Pat Shortt who plays publican Jonjo Devine.

Mr Mee said the pub certainly has the “wow factor” and even has a resident donkey named Holly.

“He’s just like the donkey in the film, he’s constantly walking around after you and he would rest his chin on your knee when you sit down, he’s a wee pet,” he said.

The Mee family would love any members of the Oscar-nominated cast to drop by for a pint and a game of cards.

“It would be amazing for them to pop in, that would be massive,” Mr Mee said.

Mr Mee has also extended an invitation to American pop star Taylor Swift, who previously called for the temporary pub to be installed on a permanent basis.

“The ball is in her court now, we have reserved the first free pint for Taylor Swift, so if Brendan Gleeson comes here or Colin Farrell, they’ll have to have two half pints instead,” he laughed.

Mr Mee is hopeful that the relocation of JJ Devine’s Pub will be a boost for the local community.

“We’re rural Ireland, a small village with three pubs, one shop, a church and a school. It’s a great community and we have a few major towns nearby, but we wouldn’t be a tourist area so this may bring some tourism,” he said.