'We have reached the end of the line' - Publicans bring protest over Covid restrictions to the Dáil

PUBLICANS are gathering in Dublin today to protest to open their doors, as they fear for their livelihoods after almost six months of closure.

The publicans from Monaghan are taking their protest to the Dáil and to parliamentary offices to highlight the plight of publicans.

Patrick Boylan said there was a lot of anger that Irish publicans felt they were the only industry in Europe that had been left closed.

“Most pubs are open over Europe,” Mr Boylan told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today.

“We have reached the end of the line. We need a decision - pubs need to open.”

Mr Boylan said it was particularly difficult watching as his customers went to pubs only a couple of kilometres away over the border.

The protest is aimed to “get the message out” to the Government, Mr Boylan said.

“We have reached the end of the line,” he said. “We take heart from (Leo Varadkar’s support) but it’s getting to be too little too late.

“We have been treated very unfairly… It’s six months since opening.

“I have a house to keep along with the pub and you're expected to do that on €350 a week and (we are waiting on) a payment from the Government that hasn't been received.”

Paul Moynihan, the incoming president of the Vinteners Federation of Ireland, stated the message Government had been sending out recently, including the provision of further garda powers to monitor regulations, had “given us a little bit of hope.”

“Our staff and families listened to it,” Mr Moynihan added. “Give us a roadmap but words aren't needed - it’s action that's needed now for a roadmap to reopen.”

Geriatrician Professor Ronan Collins is in support of pubs reopening. He told Claire Byrne it was “too easy” to highlight images of people in Killarney or Temple Bar.

Prof Collins added that smaller communities relied on pubs for a vital place to socialise.

“It’s where people meet, exchange a greeting, support each other,” Prof Collins said.

“We are facing into winter. We have to learn to live with this virus.

“All our views have matured. We have lost as a society the skills to live as a pandemic.

“We had four in the 1900s, in the last five years we had five threatened. This was always coming. We lost our skills on how to cope.”

Despite a report that there had been an increase in cases in people over 70, Prof Ronan added: “Most of us in hospitals aren't seeing this big surge. If you swab more people, you’ll find more cases of people showing positivity.

“There’s a danger the good of society won't be served by an ultra conservative approach.

“Everybody needs to be afraid, it’s a serious infection and gets worse as you get older, but age is not the greatest risk factor - It’s underlying illnesses…

“But we have to understand that as a society we have to move on. There's not a vaccine in a month, two months - there may not be in a year.”

He added that people needed to realise they had to become accustomed to “living” with the virus.

Online Editors