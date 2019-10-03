'We have nothing to hide over €1.6m Supermac's deal,' insists Galway GAA

Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney has insisted the county board has nothing to hide after its main sponsor, Supermac's, sought "clarification" about how €1.6m of its money had been spent.

The board is to meet representatives of the fast-food chain in the coming days to deal with any queries.

Mr Kearney said the board was surprised by the "unprecedented" statement issued by Supermac's on Tuesday night, asking for clarity on how almost €1.6m in sponsorship since 2015 was spent.

He said it costs around €4.5m to run the GAA in Co Galway each year and last year €1.7m was spent on preparation of county teams. He said Supermac's sponsorship last year - more than €320,000 - contributed to meeting this cost.

Mr Kearney said they distributed a Mazars report on the county's finances last December and will soon publish an independent audit report and officials were surprised by the Supermac's statement.

"We were surprised with this kind of unprecedented statement. We weren't aware of it until it appeared on social media. We were at a Galway GAA meeting and Michael Burke, who is our relationship manager with Supermac's, received a call from Pat McDonagh himself," said Mr Kearney.

"The Mazars report was sent to all clubs last December and the other internal audit report will be published as well.

"There might be some small legal restraints on that but it will be published.

"The Galway County Board accounts are audited every year. The Galway GAA budget is in the region of €4.5m each year. That is transparent and audited each year. Last year our accounts showed we spent €1.7m on our teams. This year I would expect it to be around €1.6m. The accounts will close on October 31, these accounts will be audited and they will be submitted to Connacht Council and Croke Park."

Mr Kearney said they had nothing to hide and would meet Supermac's to address any concerns.

"Supermac's sponsorship has made a contribution to the teams," he told Galway Bay FM. "There is a budget there for all our teams, for training, travelling expenses, meals, professional support, overnight accommodation and so on. It's all there for everyone to see, it was there last year and it's there this year for anyone to see where the €1.7m is spent on our teams."

Supermac's, who agreed a new five-year deal with Galway GAA in May 2018, called for investigations into its finances by Mazars and by Galway GAA to be made public.

