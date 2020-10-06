'We have no guidance'- Garda body seek 'urgent' clarity on their powers as country placed in Level 3

Gardai are seeking clarity from the government over what powers they have and what is expected of them with Level 3

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has said the force is seeking ‘urgent’ clarity on what powers the gardai have under Level 3 and what is being asked of them.

As the government announced on Monday that the entire country will move to Level 3 with more Garda presence and inspections, AGSI Secretary Antoinette Cunningham is calling for clarity on what exactly this means for the force.

There are no details relating to gardaí in the Living with Covid plan and Ms Cunningham says that if this was the case the force and the public would have more clarity on what is to happen as each level is introduced.

However, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, she stressed that the force would prefer to continue to police by consent.

“I think increased visibility is always positive, we have always enjoyed a good relationship with the public all throughout this pandemic and we want to continue with that policing by consent that we have,” she said.

“But, it has to be said that at midnight tonight our members will be policing Level 3 restrictions nationwide and we haven’t had any guidance on what that might mean.

“We have to manage government expectations, we have to manage public expectations and somewhere in the middle it’s forgotten that by 12 o’clock tonight this will be the problem that An Garda Síochána and the AGSI have to enforce these restrictions and we don’t actually know what they are.”

Responding to recent criticism that An Garda Síochána has received from the public concerning anti-mask protests, Ms Cunningham stressed that there is a right to peacefully protest.

However, she did question whether this right should remain during a national pandemic.

“We have to try to manage the situation as best we can,” she said.

“Everyone should act responsibly in the face of the pandemic and people have behaved in irresponsible behaviour.

“It’s important to clarify for the public that we only have powers over people that organise these events. We don’t have powers for people who attend those events.”

