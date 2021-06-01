PUBLICAN Michael O'Donovan warned that the 'devil will be in the detail' of the Government's economic package aimed at rescuing businesses from the Covid-19 nightmare of the past 15 months.

"When I heard on March 14, 2020, that we were facing closure because of the emerging Covid-19 pandemic, I never in a million years would have dreamed that I would still have my pub closed 15 months later,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Now, Michael is counting down the hours until he can reopen his doors on July 5 and resume a trade that for generations made Ireland world-famous for its hospitality.

"God knows we need every bit of good news now that we can get," he said.

"It has been a very difficult 15 months for everyone within the pub trade and the Irish hospitality sector."

Michael - who fulfilled a lifelong dream when he first opened The Castle Inn in Cork city centre - welcomed the Government's economic recovery plan as largely rooted in common sense.

But he warned that the Government must be prepared to do more to support Irish businesses if required.

"I think the continuation of employee support is vital, particularly for businesses trying to get up and running after the entire pandemic,” he said.

"So knowing those supports will be kept in place until later in the year is good news for employers and removes one major worry.

"I also think keeping the VAT rate at 9pc until September 2022 is a positive move because we need to support traders through promoting extra consumer spending, and lower tax rates encourage that."

"Extra consumer spending also helps create jobs which is precisely what the economy needs right now."

Michael, who is also the Cork city chairperson of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, admitted that the low point of the past 15 months was having to close his premises last autumn just two weeks after being allowed to reopen it - amid fears that Covid-19 rates were again beginning to surge in Ireland.

"It was beyond cruel to have to close just two weeks after being closed for 190 days. But we have to look to the future now and I know publicans like myself cannot wait until July 5 when the indoor trade is able to resume,” he said.

"Everyone must now ensure that we don't have to close businesses again - we need to keep our doors open.

"The lifeblood of our industry is our customers - we have missed our customers just as I know our customers have missed us."

Michael has no facilities for outdoor service - just like around 50pc of all Irish publicans - so he doesn't have the option to reopen in June.

He operates a so-called 'wet' pub where the emphasis is on conversation and conviviality over a few drinks.

The Cork publican acknowledged that there are fears the pandemic will reshape the face of the entire Irish pub industry - with far-reaching implications for the family-run pub.

"The concern is that a lot of skilled and experienced publicans simply won't reopen their premises from July,” he said. “They've had enough over the past 15 months. I think that is a tragedy not just for the pub sector but for Irish hospitality and tourism in general."