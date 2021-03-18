‘We have lost €31,970. It was all of our life savings’ – couple fall foul of online scammers

A retired couple who were scammed out of more than €30,000 have warned of the dangers of investing money online with companies that are not regulated in Ireland.

The couple believed they were dealing with a legitimate company, but the scammers were highly skilled computer technicians who installed software on their computer which gave access to their bank accounts. They then manipulated the couple to invest more money, after showing them graphs and charts showing their alleged ‘investments’ were getting a ‘return’.

The company used false endorsements of well-known Irish personalities and business people on their websites to gain trust, but these personalities had their identities hijacked and did not know their images were being used.

What is chilling about the couple’s experience is that it was not a one-time ‘smash-and-grab’ on their bank account, but a cold and calculated sustained robbery over months. The fraudsters spoke with the couple over the phone, stringing them along with financial and investment jargon, all the while using encouragement and then threats to get more money.

Mary, not her real name, wants to tell her story to prevent others from falling into the same trap as she and her husband did.

“Victims of this type of crime, and there are hundreds or them, are too embarrassed and ashamed that in their innocence they have fallen for this crime and have lost large amounts of money,” she said.

"Most do not report the incident. Therefore, more victims fall foul of the same scammers. What happened to us could happen to anybody, particularly if you are not computer savvy.”

Mary’s husband received a message on his phone about an online investment platform which had endorsements of Bitcoin by Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary purported to have taken place on The Ryan Tubridy Show. Neither Mr O’Leary nor Mr Tubridy knew their identities were being used in this malicious way.

The site claimed to provide account management and assisted trading services for first-time traders and Mary’s husband used their computer to make a bank transfer of €200 to open an account.

Two days later the company installed software to enable trading on the computer.

“But unknown to my husband they opened two versions of a software called Team Viewer. On July 29 last year €500 was transferred to the company at 10.11am. Then eight minutes later a further €500 was withdrawn from my husband’s account,” said Mary.

“On August 4 a further €500 was deducted from his account. These deductions totaling €1,000 were not authorised. A notification in mid-September showed the authorised money was provided to purchase Brent oil shares and my husband subsequently received what purported to be reports on Brent oil trading,” Mary added.

From here things got complicated – another way the fraudsters confuse their victims.

“There were persistent calls looking for further investment. Eventually my husband told them not to sell any shares but to let them sit in the account, and it was at that stage the fraudsters burn the account. They realise no more money is coming their way and the calls stop. I think they pass or sell on your information to others.

“On September 18 we were contacted by someone else claiming to be ‘handling’ his account and she helped my husband install software on the computer. Again, unbeknownst to him, it appears this was installed twice.

“She phoned frequently, and by mid-October we received a phone call every morning at 9am. She would open up a few trades and close a few and encouraged further investment – showing my husband the Forex trading page, and the reports indicating the money he is making.

“Encouraged by these claimed profits on his account, he invested a further €6,000. On October 20 she contacted him and pressured him to invest again. She told him to beg, borrow or steal an amount to invest as it was a very profitable time of the year on Forex.

“To facilitate my husband, I gave him a loan of €10,000 to invest in Forex trade which would be realised the following week.

“In the last week in October we waited but there were no major developments or profit. In the first week in November we asked for the return of our investment. Then the ransom demands began.

“The first was a demand of €2,000 to secure our account, with panic calls about dropping margin levels and a need for an urgent deposit. After that there were aggressive demands, then from a man, for a further large sum of money.

“We were both distraught and terrified, and pleaded that all we wanted was our original investment back. At that stage we were not interested in the profit. We eventually gave in and made two ransom payments totaling €12,000 in the hope that they would release our money. It was a desperate attempt by us to retrieve our money.

“We dearly hope that revealing what has happened to us may ring familiar with somebody who is embarking on this route and save their money and the mental anguish. We have lost €31,970. It was all of our savings.”