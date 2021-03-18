| 8.7°C Dublin

‘We have lost €31,970. It was all of our life savings’ – couple fall foul of online scammers

A retired couple speak out about how they hoped to invest, but instead fell victim to a sophisticated scam

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

A retired couple who were scammed out of more than €30,000 have warned of the dangers of investing money online with companies that are not regulated in Ireland.

The couple believed they were dealing with a legitimate company, but the scammers were highly skilled computer technicians who installed software on their computer which gave access to their bank accounts. They then manipulated the couple to invest more money, after showing them graphs and charts showing their alleged ‘investments’ were getting a ‘return’.

The company used false endorsements of well-known Irish personalities and business people on their websites to gain trust, but these personalities had their identities hijacked and did not know their images were being used.

