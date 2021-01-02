| -1.9°C Dublin

‘We have been totally overwhelmed, I have a sinking feeling the darkest days are yet to come. We have lost control’

Nurse Clodagh Hennessy receives her vaccine shot at Mercy University Hospital, Cork from Director of Nursing Margret McKiernan. Photo: Daragh McSweeney. Expand

Nurse Clodagh Hennessy receives her vaccine shot at Mercy University Hospital, Cork from Director of Nursing Margret McKiernan. Photo: Daragh McSweeney.

Catherine Fegan

The vaccines – the miracle elixirs that would mark the beginning of the end – had finally arrived.

In jubilant scenes offering respite for a public desperate for hope, Annie Lynch, the 79-year-old grandmother from the Liberties in Dublin, was the first person to roll up her sleeve and r eceive the injection.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” she told nurse Deborah Cross before a round of applause erupted from those looking on inside St James’s Hospital in the capital.

