‘We have been stifled for coming on two years’ – Calls for additional supports for struggling musicians and live music sector

The latest Covid-19 restrictions, in particular the 8pm curfew for bars and live entertainment venues, has put further pressure on musicians according to industry representatives.

Irish Equity and the Musicians Union of Ireland (MUI) have called for an immediate increase in support from the Government for all workers and entertainment venues impacted by the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions.

SIPTU sector organiser, Michelle Quinn, said: “The members of Irish Equity and the Musicians Union of Ireland fully appreciate that we as a country must act in a manner that protects the public health of all in our communities.

“They also fully appreciate that the further restrictions placed on the entertainment sector will have a significant negative impact on what was a tentative recovery for their industries. As a consequence, they are calling upon the Government to act immediately to put in place measures that will assist workers in the sector whose livelihoods are once again under dire threat.”

Dublin native, folk singer Niamh Parsons is President of the MUI and she said there is a huge sense of anger among musicians across the country.

“There are musicians who aren’t registered as musicians per say, because they have another job or because they do other things.

“But come Christmas time you’ve got an awful lot of gigs in the pub.

"This to a certain extent would be cash in hand work but the musician would also have to give a PPS number as well.

“There’s no planning for those gigs and that’s all gone and the pubs can’t pay the musicians because there’s no one in the pub and musicians therefore get the hit,” she added.

Despite enjoying a 31-year career in music, Ms Parsons said she has not worked as a musician since March 2020 and she now teaches music at Ballyfermot College of Further Education. However, the job only offers three teaching hours a week.

Although her music career has been interrupted by the pandemic, Ms Parsons said has been refused access to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

She said this is an issue for many free-lance musicians because oftentimes gigs are arranged on short notice and musicians have no way of proving to revenue that their work has been interrupted.

“If you go on PUP, the PUP says prove it and you say, ‘I cant prove it’. So, there’s lots of freelance musicians across the country, from every genre, who are affected.

“So, there’s huge anger, there’s upset, there’s depression, there’s ‘oh no, not this again’, there’s no outlet for creativity, it’s just awful,” she added.

Ms Parsons said fundamentally “people don’t understand musicians” and this leads to them being forgotten about.

She described being a musician as “a way of life”.

“Musicians and actors need this creative outlet which we have been stifled with, for coming up on two years.”

She argued that the Government has put supports in place for other sectors, such as hospitality businesses, and while the Government provides support to pay waiters through the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme, singers who play in pubs are not protected in the same way as waiters for example. Performers are “all alone” she said.

Ms Parsons said the latest restrictions could not have come at worse time for many musicians and there is a lot of “fear” among MUI members.

“It’s tough all around. There’s a lot of anger, a lot of upset, a lot of fear, a lot of depression. Fear for the future, how can people pay their mortgage or even put food on the table,” she added.

Ms Parsons said the government needs to make the PUP more accessible and she said additional supports such as rent and mortgage assistance are urgently needed.

This was echoed by SIPTU sector organiser, Michelle Quinn who said: “Government must move to ensure full support is available immediately to all those who work in the sector and all performance venues including the smallest facilities.”