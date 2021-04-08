‘We have been living in a cocooning bubble since Harry was born’ - mother of 12 year old with cystic fibrosis raises awareness for 65 Roses Day

The mother of a 12-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis has said the pandemic has given people a greater understanding of families who are living with chronic illness.

Ruth Cahill’s son Harry (12) was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just seven weeks old.

Ruth said the family have been familiar with public health measures long before the pandemic arrived, as they have been living in a cocooning bubble since Harry was born.

“Everyone is now aware of what life is like for a family with any source of chronic illness.

“We've always used masks and we've always used hand sanitizer so in that way, our life hasn't changed.

“What everyone else is experiencing now, we have experienced since Harry was born,” she said.

Ruth said the pandemic has made people realise how scary life can be for those who have medically vulnerable people in their families.

“Friends of mine have been in touch saying “now I feel like I know more about the anxiety that you have.”

Everybody's fear of catching Covid-19 is like our fear every winter of worrying about Harry catching the flu or getting a chest infection which can result in him staying in the hospital for weeks on end.

“People with CF in their families learn to adapt and make sensible decisions just like everyone is doing now during the pandemic,” she added.

Ruth has been raising awareness about the illness for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s annual flagship fundraising appeal, 65 Roses Day.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) was forced to cancel public donations for the second year running due to Covid-19 and is instead encouraging the public to support people with cystic fibrosis (CF) by donating online at 65RosesDay.ie.

Ireland has the highest incidence of CF in the world with more than 1,400 people living with CF.

The incidence of CF in Ireland among the indigenous population is almost three times the average rate in other EU countries and the USA.

Ireland also has some of the most severe forms of the disease.

Some of Ireland’s leading public figures have shown their support for 65 Roses Day, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Olympic boxer Michael Carruth and nutritionist Rosanna Davison.

Mr Carruth has been an ambassador for CF Ireland for three years and did a 65km cycle last week to raise funds for the event.

“We’re asking rugby clubs, GAA clubs and soccer clubs to have competitions with one another.

“Just anything to get a bit of competition and obviously getting people to help out because it’s a huge day for them,” he said.

CF Ireland ambassador Rosanna Davison said she has seen in her wider circle of friends how challenging life with CF can be.

“From daily medications, nebulisers, chest physio – and that’s when things are good – to fortnight-long stays and longer in hospital when people catch a bug and need to go on intravenous antibiotics.

“Now in the middle of a pandemic, people with CF have had to cut themselves off from the world in order to keep safe.

“That’s why 65 Roses Day is so important in letting the CF community know that we have their backs,” she said.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland CEO, Philip Watt said new treatments, including the drug Kaftrio, have helped turn the tide in the fight against CF.

“Almost 12pc of the CF population is now over 40 years of age compared with just 4pc in 2009.

“This is huge progress in a relatively short period of time. This would have been almost unheard of just 20 years ago.

“CF is becoming a more manageable chronic disease meaning that people with CF can now dream to do things they never thought possible.

“They are going to college, taking up jobs, buying a home and starting a family.

“These are things so many of us take for granted but for so long for the CF community, they were a daunting prospect. Not anymore,” he said.

