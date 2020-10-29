'We have been left with no other option' - Music festival Indiependence will not return to Mitchelstown, Cork next year

Irish music festival Indiependence has announced with a “heavy heart” that it will not be returning to Cork in 2021.

After 15 years organisers of the festival revealed that it will not be returning to its usual home in Mitchelstown.

However, it’s not all bad news for music fans as organisers stressed this is not the end of Indiependence and they're looking for a new location.

Ticket-holders will be refunded and the music and arts festival said it will ensure everyone is refunded before Christmas.

In a statement released today, organisers said: “We are sad to announce that the fifteen-year relationship between Indiependence and Mitchelstown is at an end and INDIE will not return to Mitchelstown in 2021.

“This is a situation we hoped would never arise but we have been left with no other option. We have taken the decision to protect the ticket holder funds and ensure that everyone is refunded in time for Christmas.

“We have had fourteen INDIE Festivals in Mitchelstown starting with three in the square way back in 2006. We have seen the best of Irish and International talent come to our town over the years; we sang, we danced and at times we cried.”

We are devastated to have to announce this but unfortunately we find ourselves with no other choice. pic.twitter.com/j0CBBOTvUl — INDIE (@Indie_pendence) October 29, 2020

The organisers stressed that the decision has not been made lightly.

The statement continued: “This is not a decision made lightly, it is with a heavy heart that we see no other option. This is not the end of Indiependence, we are looking to the future, to something new — unfortunately, we cannot do that in Mitchelstown in the foreseeable future.

“We’d like to thank everyone locally who has helped us over the years, the local businesses, Cork County Council, Mitchelstown Fire Brigade, Mitchelstown Gardaí, David Casey, Pa Hanrahan and everyone else involved including all the local volunteers, too many to mention.”

Full refund information will be available from Indiependencefestival.com in the coming days.

Online Editors