‘We have been abandoned,’ says Irish wife of worker held in Iraq

Australian national Robert Pether with his sons. Mr Pether is being held in a Baghdad prison in very poor conditions. Expand

Eavan Murray

The Irish wife of an engineer being held in a Baghdad prison says she feels the Department of Foreign Affairs has “abandoned them”. She has made a direct appeal to Minister Simon Coveney to intervene.

We are on a river heading towards a waterfall,” said Desree McCarthy.

“We never heard anything from Simon Coveney. We never got any acknowledgement or anything from him or his office.

