‘We have been abandoned,’ says Irish wife of worker held in Iraq

The Irish wife of an engineer being held in a Baghdad prison says she feels the Department of Foreign Affairs has “abandoned them”. She has made a direct appeal to Minister Simon Coveney to intervene.

“We are on a river heading towards a waterfall,” said Desree McCarthy.

“We never heard anything from Simon Coveney. We never got any acknowledgement or anything from him or his office.

“Standing up and publicly saying something about this could prevent this happening to someone else.

“He condemned the Ryanair incident with the journalist in Belarus, and that poor guy doesn’t have any links to Ireland or Irish family.”

As Irish fathers woke yesterday morning to cards and pre sents, Robert Pether was mercifully granted a three-minute call to his anxious family from his prison.

Mr Pether, an Australian national who lives in Elphin, Co Roscommon with his Irish wife and three children, is detained without charge in an Iraqi prison due to a contract dispute between his company and the Iraqi government.

The 47-year-old, a mechanical engineer who worked on constructing the Iraqi central bank’s headquarters, was allegedly lured to Baghdad following assurances he was safe and disputed monies owed had been paid. He and a colleague were arrested as they met bank executives on April 7.

His lawyers say his detention is a bargaining chip for the bank in its ongoing dispute with Mr Pether’s employer, a Dubai-based firm.

Ms McCarthy said the international community needs to know what is happening.

He is currently being held in appalling conditions in a 14ft cell with 22 other men. He has no access to his lawyers, and his family fear his health is at serious risk. Ms McCarthy and their three children, aged 18, 15 and eight, all Irish citizens, are at breaking point.

A spokesperson for the department said: “As this case relates to an Australian citizen, the Australian department of foreign affairs is the relevant consular authority.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing consular case of an international partner.”

Ms McCarthy said: “Even if Rob is not Irish, his family is, and he lives here.”

Mr Pether has been denied bail three times, and now a judge has ruled he can no longer meet with his lawyers.

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy, who first raised the family’s plight in the Senate, said he believes Ireland could do more to help the family.

“I do understand diplomatic channels, and they have to be respected, but I must say I am disappointed by the Department of Foreign Affairs.”