'We have a journey ahead of us' - Paschal Donohoe on Ireland's economic recovery

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe has said it is “very possible” Ireland will access the new European Union Covid-19 rescue package, but is confident Ireland will recover from the economic impact the pandemic has had.

His comments come after EU finance ministers last night reached a compromise which can free up to €500bn in coronavirus aid for European countries hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr Donohoe said the country will need to access the rescue package and will evaluate if it is worthwhile using the aid to fund the wage subsidy scheme.

“There’s three different strands to it, a plan for governments, a plan for workers, and the plan for employers. It's very possible that we will need access to some elements of this,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We will be evaluating whether it is worth our while accessing the program to help fund wage subsidy schemes.”

Mr Donohoe said he has no reason to doubt the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) forecast that the coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.

However, he is confident Ireland will recover from the economic impact the health crisis has had, but the country has "a journey ahead of us."

"I've little reason to doubt what the IMF has said. The reason for that is because this virus is global in nature, the economic impact tragically will also be global in nature," he said.

"What is also different versus other difficulties we successfully dealt with in the past is the huge speed, with which that change has happened.

"All that being said, I'm confident that our country can create a new economy to get us back to work, to get incomes growing again, to fund really good public services. I'm certain we're going to be able to do that, but we have a journey ahead of us."

He added that welfare supports put in place that are intended to help employers retain staff on their books for the duration of the crisis will be kept under review as more than 200,000 employees are now accessing the wage subsidy scheme.

"We keep them under review and if they need to be changed to deal with a prolonged effect of Covid- 19 in our country we will look at doing that.

"If they need to be changed as we get ready for recovery we will do that as well. We now have over 200,000 workers, for example on the wage subsidy scheme. We are paying up to 70 pc of their wages directly on behalf of their employer to keep the people working, to keep them having a relationship with their employer."

