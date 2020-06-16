'We had urine-scented kidneys, a lovely flavour off them' - Bloomsday goes virtual as Dublin celebrates James Joyce

As Bloomsday - the celebration of James Joyce - was marked this year in an unprecedentedly muted fashion, his celebrants, or ‘Joyceans’ as they dub themselves, were inspired to hold those things that Covid-19 has kept from them close.

Normally, the Bloomsday festival sees up to 20,000 people from all over the world flock to Dublin in celebration of James Joyce’s masterpiece ‘Ulysses’.

Joyce fans follow a route around Dublin City Centre every year on June 16, which was taken on the same date in 1904 by Leopold Bloom, the fictional protagonist and hero of the 1922 novel.

While small groups carried on the tradition dressed in Edwardian-style costumes, this year the majority of the festivities had to take place online because of Covid-19.

Despite this, Darina Gallagher, director of the festival said that Dublin was filled with hope today as Joyceans celebrated.

“Today has been a great day. It’s really different but it feels like there’s really hope despite everything,” she said.

“The city is spreading out across the world today and everyone is celebrating Dublin and Joyce from around the world.

“I’ve really been reflecting on James Joyce leaving Dublin so young at age 22. We’re missing so much at the moment - people, activities, friends and Joyce was really missing Dublin but he kept it close to him and almost obsessed over it. The warmth and energy of those writings make us all long for what we are missing at the moment.”

One of the traditions of Bloomsday is to eat a “burnt kidney breakfast” as did the protagonist in Ulysses.

Peter Caviston organiser of the Bloomsday Coastal Odyssey festival said that a small group continued the tradition this year in Glasthule Sandycove, where 5,000 usually take over the street to celebrate the famed Irish author and poet.

Bloomsday 2020. Peter Caviston entertains early morning bathers at the Forty foot in Sandycove. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bloomsday 2020. Peter Caviston entertains early morning bathers at the Forty foot in Sandycove. Picture; Gerry Mooney

“We had kidneys and sheep hearts, and we were all social distancing. So we had FX Buckley black pudding - he was in Ulysses - and urine-scented kidneys. A lovely flavour off them, and lads all stuffing their face,” Mr Caviston said

“The celebration was totally different because normally we have the road closed and 4,000 or 5,000 people would come. There are around 40 different nationalities usually involved.

“This year we had to do a the Bloomsday Coastal Odyssey, meaning we went to different places where nobody knew so there would be no crowd control problems, because you have to keep your distance.

“I started 35 years ago doing this, so I couldn’t let that slip and I had to mark the day. We love the eating and the fun and the drinking. The Joycean scholars are Brian Murray and Barry McGovern, and it’s the eating and drinking for the rest of us.

“We’re going to go around Dublin to Sweny’s Chemist and to Sandymount Strand. I was in the full attire - the whole gear. I was Hugh ‘Blazes’ Boylan. We had great fun regardless. It’s amazing all the people who have come for the last 30 or 35 years."

The managing director of Sweny’s pharmacy on Lincoln Place, PJ Murphy, is also a regular to the festivities.

In 1904 a young James Joyce called to the store to consult with then pharmacist Frederick William Sweny before recreating the prescription he describes in Chapter 5 of his most famous novel.

While waiting in the former chemist in the book Bloom smells the lemony soap on the counter and takes a bar with him. Since then it has been a tradition to buy soap from what is now a book shop in Dublin City Centre.

The shop is run on a voluntary basis however and Mr Murphy said that the festival moving mainly online this year has affected their ability to exist.

"The celebrations have been brilliant. We've had people in buying lemon soap already, we have our table and canopy outside the door and we did our gizzards and kidney," he said.

"We'll be open all day and we have been doing a 36 hour reading of Ulysses in 12 three-hour slots, so we're more than half way through that. People from all over the world - Russia, Buenos Aires, Argentina, all over the continent and a lot of people from the States - they did a lot of the reading through the night because of their different time zones.

"It is wonderful the fact that Bloomsday is going ahead despite the obstacles we've had to overcome and it is kind of a challenge. James Joyce - his whole life was a challenge so he would quite enjoy this challenge and he would find a way around it and that's what we're trying to do ourselves.

"It's an amazing place full of serendipity. We're all volunteers. we all work and nobody is paid but we manage to pay the landlord selling soap and some books but we normally depend very much on the tourists who are Joyceans , who come from everywhere internationally and they usually keep us well-stocked on money to pay our rent but that has dried up since March."

Soap star: PJ Murphy, managing director of Sweny's pharmacy on Lincoln Place, which featured in James Joyce's 'Ulysses'. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Soap star: PJ Murphy, managing director of Sweny’s pharmacy on Lincoln Place, which featured in James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mr Murphy said that contrary to popular belie, Ulysses is a very simple book to read. He himself has read it over 70 times.

"I never ask people if they have read Ulysses, I ask them how many times they've read it. I've read it more than 70 times, in French and Italian and Spanish, German and Portuguese, as well as English," he said.

"It's great fun to read and it's all about people born in Dublin and you recognise all of these places. Joyce always said if Dublin disappeared you could read the book and you would be transported back to Dublin.

"It's the easiest book in the world to read. Joyce said he wanted the kids on the street to read it."

