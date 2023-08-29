‘We had to queue for four hours and re-book our flights’ – Passengers stranded in Dublin Airport after UK air traffic failure

Sinead Kennedy and partner Andrea Paba and eight year old daughter Lucia at Dublin Airport this morning

The ongoing fallout from the technical issue with UK air traffic control is being felt in Dublin Airport today, with passengers finding their flights cancelled at the last minute or facing lengthy delays.

Chaos at airports in Ireland and across Europe is expected to continue today with further delays and cancellations ahead.

Technical issues with UK air traffic control has impacted flights going in and out of UK airspace and although the issues were resolved on Monday afternoon, resulting delays and cancellations will continue.

Over 150 flights in and out of Irish airports were either delayed or cancelled yesterday, impacting thousands of passengers.

So far, 20 flights entering or exiting Dublin Airport have been cancelled today, impacting flights to Liverpool, Naples, Verona, Riga, Cagliari, London Heathrow and London City.

At Dublin Airport this morning there were a number of affected passengers.

Some were angry that they only learned their flights were cancelled when they went to check-in, despite having checked their flights before they left home as advised by airport operator DAA.

“We checked our flights last night and this morning, and we got up at 3am and travelled from Navan to get here for 5am, and the first time we knew there was a problem with our flight home to Sardinia was when we went to scan our boarding cards and discovered our flights were cancelled,” said Sinead Kennedy from Navan.

“If Ryanair had informed us earlier we would have stayed in my mother’s house and worked it out from there, but instead we had to wait in a queue for four hours and re-book our flights, and now we have found out the next available flight is on Friday,” she added.

Sinead has spent five weeks in Ireland with her partner Andrea Paba and their eight-year-old daughter Lucia.

They had been hoping to fly back to Sardinia this morning.

UK Air traffic control review ordered with flight disruptions ‘to last for days’

DAA has advised people to check with their airlines before flying, and Sinead and Andrea are annoyed that despite following that advice they still ended up travelling a long distance to the airport.

“We will have to go back to my mother’s house now, but at least we have somewhere to go,” said Sinead.

“Other people who are holidaying here will probably have to book hotels,” added Andrea.

“The flight we get on Friday will take us to the north of Sardinia and we will have to do a three-hour bus journey to get home. But we just had to take that offer.

"I’m supposed to be back at work but now I will have to take extra time off and I don’t know how that will work out. This glitch has shown how weak the systems can be, and how the effects can be so widespread. There should be a way around these problems,” she added.

Anja Wohlers and her husband Andre Hoernschemeyer found themselves in Dublin by accident because of the air traffic glitch, and they were also finding it difficult to get out of.

Anja Wohlers and husband Andre Hoernschemeyer at Dublin Airport this morning

“We had spent our holidays in the Highlands of Scotland and we were due to fly home to Hamburg from Edinburgh yesterday at 1.30pm,” Anja explained.

“We were at the airport and there were people shouting and threatening airport staff. It was very tense. We knew there was a problem with the computer system and we were waiting to see what would happen, but then our flight was cancelled at 5pm.

“We didn’t know what to do. There doesn’t seem to be a Ryanair desk in Edinburgh airport, so we rang Ryanair in Germany and they said they could get us a flight to Cologne today but it would be from Dublin.

“So we booked into a hotel and then flew to Dublin this morning, and now it looks like we will have to wait 12 hours for the flight to Cologne. If that flight goes on time we will arrive in Cologne at around 11pm tonight, and we will have to hire a car and drive for maybe four hours to get home. I will not fly again for ten years after this,” she added.

The couple, from Bremen in Germany, are resigned to the fact they will just have to wait and go with the complex plan to get home.

“In Scotland we hired an electric car because we are conscious of the environment, and now we find we are taking many flights to get home,” said Anja.

“It would have helped if we were told sooner by Ryanair that our flight was cancelled. This shows how fragile the whole computer system can be, and how it can affect many, many people in many countries,” she added.

At Cork Airport, flights to Amsterdam, Zurich and Edinburgh have been cancelled, as have flights both to and from Manchester.

Speaking to the BBC, UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the widespread disruption to flights into and out of the country.

He said that government officials did not believe the technical issues were the result of a cybersecurity breach.

“There is going to be some knock-on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal,” he added.

Aer Lingus is advising customers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.

“While the UK National Air-Traffic Service (NATS) flight planning system is now resolved, like all airlines using UK airspace, we continue to face unavoidable cancellations and delays,” they said.

“We are doing everything possible to minimise any further disruption to our customers and we apologise to all those impacted for the inconvenience caused, which is due to circumstances outside of our control.”

Independent.ie has contacted Ryanair for comment.