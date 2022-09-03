| 15.1°C Dublin

'We had a gentleman on his hands and knees begging for a property': Letting agents on the devastation of the housing crisis

Regina Mangan of Liberty Blue estate agents pictured in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand
Regina Mangan of Liberty Blue estate agents pictured in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

The national housing crisis is spiralling dangerously out of control, with prospective tenants crying down the phone to letting agents, begging for accommodation, amid a mass exodus of private landlords.

On the ground, seven letting agents all around the country, from Dublin to Leitrim, have painted a devastating picture of the current rental market, with a shortage of supply that has hit “all age groups and all walks of life”.

