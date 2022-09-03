'We had a gentleman on his hands and knees begging for a property': Letting agents on the devastation of the housing crisis

The national housing crisis is spiralling dangerously out of control, with prospective tenants crying down the phone to letting agents, begging for accommodation, amid a mass exodus of private landlords.

On the ground, seven letting agents all around the country, from Dublin to Leitrim, have painted a devastating picture of the current rental market, with a shortage of supply that has hit “all age groups and all walks of life”.

In one case, a man “went down on his hands and knees crying on the floor of an apartment” begging to be housed.

A long-time landlord and owner of eight properties last week informed his agent to give notice to all eight households because he is selling up.

Many letting agents blame a “negative perception of landlords” that is leading small-time property owners to exit the market at a time when the need for rental properties has never been as high.

In the housing business for more than 40 years, Cork property developer Michael O’Flynn, whose company O’Flynn Group is one of the biggest house builders in the country, said “there are no winners” in the current situation.

“I’m in it as a developer selling and as an investor, so I know it from all sides and it gives me no pleasure to be involved in something that’s not working anymore,” he said.

He claimed the Government is not acknowledging the scale or cause of the crisis and believes the problem will not be solved until a strategy is devised to fix it, rather than “demonising” those in the industry and those who are landlords.

“There’s a misconception out there about landlords and maybe it’s going back to our history but people are almost afraid to admit they have rental property,” he said.

Dublin estate agent David Brock, of Brock Delappe, says their agency currently operates on a lottery basis to select tenants.

“If we wanted, we could invite everyone along to a viewing but you could have 300 people there and how is that fair? How would you differentiate?

“We had a one-bed apartment on Parnell Street back in March that was going for €1,333. We had 1,200 applicants.” He, too, believes the ‘very negative perception’ of landlords is putting off would-be investors in the property market.

“They say things like ‘Oh I was reading all about those people in the papers and I don’t want to be part of that’.

“The words ‘landlord’ and ‘tenant’ are very antiquated words – in our literature we try to just call them ‘property owners’ and ‘property occupiers’,” he said.

In Cork, Áine McLoughlin of AML Property Services tells of a “huge amount” of enquiries for every rental and from every demographic.’

“It’s very depressing and it’s so hard on tenants to find something,” she said.

“For most people I meet at viewings, the number one reason they are giving for moving is that the landlord is selling. The taxation on private landlords is not comparable to the breaks given to bigger international landlords – the vulture funds we hear all about.”

In Limerick, Helen McCormack warns “the seeds that get sown can reap a harvest”. In March 2020, many students in the city left rentals abruptly, demanding their rent and deposit back.

Now, she is witnessing landlords turn their backs on the student market because they feel they have more security with other tenants.

In Waterford, Regina Mangan, of Liberty Blue estate agents, said they cannot even advertise their properties on Daft.ie because they could not cope with the demand.

“It’s beyond sad,” she said. “We had a gentlemen go down on his hands and knees in the apartment to cry and beg for a property.”

The previous day, she met a nurse and her husband with four children who had been given notice because their landlord is selling.

“It’s tragic. She was upset. But we can’t give what we have not got.”

Ms Mangan knows of a teacher who lets out the house she bought before her marriage, at a rent cap of €800 while the market value is €1,400. Her mortgage remained greater than the rent she had been receiving and so she is exiting the market.

She warns there is “no accommodation” for nurses or doctors in Waterford even though she receives a lot of queries from the staff of a big pharmaceutical company in Dungarvan.

“There are zero properties for rent in Dungarvan – zero.”

She believes the Government “truly does not understand” the scale of the problem and claims that it is “not photo-friendly” to be seen to support the landlord.

In Co Louth, estate agent Jacqueline Watters of Blue Sky Property said she now only puts an ad up for four hours because they get “hundreds” of enquiries.

“We had a two-bed apartment recently and we got 150 requests,” she said.

“We have people coming in crying, looking for housing.”

A three-bed semi-detached house in the area is currently being rented from “anything from €1,300 to €1,850 – that’s what they’re putting it up to and they can get it.”

Meanwhile, landlords are exiting the market.

“I’ve a guy who has eight properties with me who rang last week to say he wants me to serve notice to all of them. That’s eight people I know that will be made homeless and I’ve nowhere to put them.”

She blames changes in the Residential Tenancies Board – forcing landlords to re-register every year – for the mass exodus.

“They’ve made a mess of it – you might as well talk to the wall.”

In Galway, “things are so bad”, says auctioneer Michelle Burke.

“They’re crying, nearly, over the phone. I actually feel sorry for people – you’d have a really nice husband and wife with two kids and good jobs who want to rent a nice house and are willing to pay the money, but there might be 20 or 30 applicants for the same property.”

Last week, she put up an ad for a four-bed semi-detached house in the suburbs and subsequently received 200 emails.

“People are frustrated but from our end, we have a girl answering the emails and she can’t get to them all.”

Sometimes, she adds, would-be tenants could be lucky and might have to wait just three to four months for a property. In other cases, they could be waiting for a year.

Even Ireland’s smallest county, Leitrim, is far from immune to the rental crisis.

Gordon Hughes tells of how he generally leaves an advert up for no longer than half an hour, because of the deluge of enquiries.

“We have just one property to rent on our books at the moment,” he said.

Working from home has seen many people move into the area, despite having no links, he said, revealing that he had sold a house to a couple who work for Apple in Cork.

Meanwhile, rents have increased by anything up to 50pc over the last 18 months, he said.

“Maybe I’m saying it from an agent’s point of view but it’s like the word ‘landlord’ is a dirty word,” he said.

“The focus on landlord politicians lately is even less helpful and probably gives it even less of a chance that it will be changed.”

The situation in rural Ireland is likely to get even worse within the next two years, he claimed, with the cost of building a house currently around 30pc more than it would sell for.

“This is a big crisis coming down the tracks that we will all be talking about very shortly,” he stated.