'We got no call' - Heartbroken woman considers suing council for disposing of late mother's cherished belongings

A bereaved woman is considering suing Dublin City Council for emotional distress after it disposed of her late mother’s cherished belongings without contacting her.

Mother-of-five Caroline Melwani (42) broke down when she rang RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline programme today to share her ordeal.

The Dublin woman said all of mother Janet’s belongings - including antiques - had been dumped in a skip after the council cleared out the late woman’s council house on the Navan Road which she had been renting since 2011.

Her mother died from inoperable cancer in May and the house was cleared out at the end of July or early August. Ms Melwani said she was still coping with her beloved mother’s death and hadn’t had a chance to go through her possessions before she learned that everything had been thrown away.

This is despite the fact that she is listed as her mother’s next-of-kin and had been contacted by the council on previous occasions - most recently in March - she told The Herald.

“It was horrific.”

Along with jewellery, there were photographs of family members that were on the walls as well as boxes of family photos and sentimental mementos from her childhood, like school and sports trophies. There were also belongings of Janet’s own mother that Caroline was going to give to her children as well as an antique sewing machine and rocking horse she was planning to give to her young daughter.

“It was my children’s memories (of her),” she said, adding she hasn’t had the heart to break the news to them yet.

She hoped that the council had donated some of the items to charity shops, which she could track down. But that hope was dashed when she was told it was all “binned”. “That’s all I had left of her,” she said. “I’ll never know what was there, which makes me sick.”

Ms Melwani, who lived just five minutes away from her mother’s house, said she would have gladly gone through her mother’s belongings if the council had just given her 24 hours notice.

“But we got no call. Nothing. I just feel like I let her down,” she said, breaking down in tears.

Dublin City Council issued an on-air apology, noting its area housing manager met to personally apologise to her family over what it said a “miscommunication between the family and the council worker who assumed incorrectly that there was no next of kin.”

But Ms Melwani said she doesn’t accept the apology and will be seeking legal advice on the matter. “It’s not good enough. Nothing will bring the stuff back,” she said.

Online Editors