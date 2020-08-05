'We feel that the Government have completely abandoned us,' pub manager speaks about 'emotional rollercoaster' of Covid-19 announcements

Collette Nugent and her father Noel in their pub The Market Bar in Drogheda

Collette Nugent, who is the manager of The Market Bar in Drogheda, said she had been very hopeful of reopening again next Monday.

"There was a flurry of activity in getting stock and getting all the jobs done and sanitisers."

Her father Noel (86) is the owner of the bar on Magdalene St, and the family have been in the licensed trade for over 60 years, and have been in Drogheda for 34 years.

She said that the pub will have no choice but to go down the route of offering food.

"I will reopen, but it won’t be Monday because I am trying to organise staff and everything else, but I have no choice but to open next week at some point and serve food."

Owner of The Market Bar, Noel, standing outside of his pub in Drogheda

Owner of The Market Bar, Noel, standing outside of his pub in Drogheda

She pointed that this will be an additional cost for elderly people, or low income workers who simply want to have a drink.

The pub has been closed since March but they still have incurred costs such as insurance, heating, telephone and other expenses. There have also been expenses associated with reopening, including staff training. "We put in leather seating in the pub so we could sanitise it better." They have six staff, two full time and four part time.

She said that is a small family run pub. "There would be a lot of retired, elderly people, people living on their own, widows and widowers." The pub would have live music four or five sessions a week.

"We are ringing our customers, they are ringing us. But it is not the same. These elderly people have done what the Government asked them and stayed indoors."

She said that she is upset for them.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster," she said.

"We feel that the Government have completely abandoned us and left our trade decimated."

"The Irish pub is one of the top ten tourist attractions in Ireland."

"I was devastated," she said about the decision to push the reopening date out again. "We still have no reopening guidelines for the wet pub trade."

"We are seeking clarity on this. We are desperately in need of support. Where is the substantial stimulus package to give businesses a lifeline? What has been offered is insufficient."

Online Editors