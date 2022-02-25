‘We feel blessed’ – relief for Irish couple as they arrive home safe from Ukraine with surrogate newborn baby

A KERRY couple who narrowly avoided being trapped in the Ukraine with their newborn son have spoken of their horror at the Russian invasion.

Dermot and Dorothy Moynihan managed to make it safely back to Ireland with their son, Luke, who was born via surrogate in Ukraine.

They had been staying in Lviv in western Ukraine - one of the cities now targeted for heavy air attacks by Russian forces.

The Kerry couple left Ukraine less than 72 hours before the Russian invasion was triggered.

"We feel so, so sad for the people of Ukraine at what has been happening," Mr Moynihan said.

"We also feel so very lucky to have been able to get out and head home when we did."

The couple, who are from Killorglin, had travelled to Ukraine to bring their new baby son home.

Their plight in Ukraine was highlighted by the Irish media including Radio Kerry - and politicians worked to get emergency paperwork fast-tracked through the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Emergency paperwork was provided for the couple last week and they made immediate plans to return home from Monday.

Had this not been done, the couple would have been in the Ukraine when the Russian invasion began.

Mr Moynihan said the invasion was what everyone in Ukraine feared but locals had been hoping and praying that a different outcome would be secured

"People were clearly very nervous when we were there - they were very, very worried,” he said.

"They did not know what was going to happen. We know some people (there) and we were shocked to hear that Lviv was one of the targets."

Mr Moynihan said they had been desperately trying to contact their friends in Ukraine and people who had assisted them during their stay.

"We are just hoping that they are all OK. But it is a very sad day for the people of Ukraine and, in fact, for the people of Europe and the world."

He admitted they feel "blessed and lucky" to be back home in Ireland given the tragic events now unfolding in Ukraine.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising to ensure the status and safety of Irish citizens still in Ukraine.

A number of Irish citizens – many married to Ukrainian citizens – have opted to remain in the country.