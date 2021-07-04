Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said he expects the adult population to fully vaccinated by end of August, early September – but added “everything is built on supply lines”.

Mr Reid said he is estimating between 60 to 63 pc of the adult population will be fully vaccinated by the end of July, and if the 200,000 Janssen vaccines are utilised it will be closer to 68 pc.

He said “we will not see the full benefit” of the AstraZeneca vaccines until August due to the double dosage required, and the extra one million doses from Romania will vaccinate 12 or 13 pc of the adult population.

Meanwhile, commenting on the EU Digital Green Certificate, Mr Reid said the hack of the HSE IT systems is “just one of a number of issues” as to why Ireland’s travel certificate is delayed.

The European Commission announced this week that all countries in the European Union and the EEA are issuing travel certificates, except Ireland.

Mr Reid said he could not confirm if the hack of the HSE is responsible for the delay in issuing travel certificates before July 1.

“There’s a whole range of issues why it may not be ready, I can only say from a HSE perspective. It certainly did impact us, but we have now the data fully ready,” he told RTE’s News at One.

Mr Reid confirmed that the HSE are ready to be able to provide the information and data needed for the travel certificates, including proof of vaccination and proof of a previous positive Covid test.

Mr Reid said he can confirm “from a HSE perspective, we have the data validated, we’ve had the process checked.. and we are ready to provide that data into the overall process”.

When questioned on what data the HSE is providing for the travel certificates, he said

the HSE will be providing information “specifically on vaccinations”, taken from lap system swapping data and data from the vaccination portal to prove confirmation of vaccination.

“We provide the data that we have captured from the vaccination particularly from the portal and the other strands”, he said adding “ultimately, it’s being coordinated at a central government level”.

Mr Reid said he couldn’t confirm a date that the travel certificates will be ready.

“I can only go on what government spokesperson have confirmed that they are working towards having them available for the 19th ,” he said.

Mr Reid could not confirm if the same system could be used as a pass of entry for indoor dining, adding, “that’s a call for government policy”.