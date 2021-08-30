‘We earn a living from our blog’ – Cazzy (28) on drive to visit every country in the world in her campervan

A Northern Ireland woman has owned up to a rather unusual ambition: she wants to be the first female with type 1 diabetes to travel to every country in the world.

And Cazzy Magennis, from Co Antrim, plans to do it in a campervan she converted during lockdown.

The Belfast-born 28-year-old is one half of Dream Big, Travel Far — an online travel blogging business she started in 2016 with boyfriend Bradley Williams, who is English and 27.

But the self-funded travel writers — who have visited 45 countries over the last five years, sharing tips on their blog (which gets over 130,000 page visits a month) — found themselves grounded after Covid-19 put paid to their globe-trotting adventures.

That’s when the pair, who met as students at the University of Exeter, decided to use the hiatus from their full-time travelling careers to turn the campervan — subsequently nicknamed Helen — into “a home on wheels”.

Their remarkable odyssey began again on May 19 – as soon as the travel restrictions were eased.

“After we graduated in 2016, we headed off to South America and basically we’ve been working online and travelling ever since,” said Cazzy, who was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph from a winery in Macedonia.

“We earn a living via our blog. The more visitors on our website, the higher the ad revenue. We get a commission recommending hotels and activities, that sort of thing.”

The couple also did “a lot of freelance copywriting those first few years we were travelling” to make ends meet.

In January 2020, they went to Morocco, then Malta in February. They had been there for four weeks when everything changed.

“We had big plans for the rest of the year, starting with the Solomon Islands near Australia,” the Shimna Integrated College past pupil said.

“But when we were in Malta, the world, literally, started closing down around us.

“Borders were closing and we decided to return to my parents’ house in Lisburn and locked down there for three and a half months.”

During that time, they came up with the idea of a campervan before buying and working on it at Bradley’s house in Kent. The project cost them around £18,000 — £6,500 for the van and the remainder on the conversion.

It took around four months to convert and fully kit out their Peugeot Boxer campervan, which now boasts a double bed, shower, toilet and a kitchen area, with an oven.

“It seats and sleeps four — there’s one fixed double bed and we can create another,” she said, adding that it “comes in handy” if the two of them fall out.

“There are solar panels on the roof and we have a waste water tank and a fresh water tank so we can go off grid for a week or so at a time.”

From March until September last year they were locked down. From October to December they were touring around Scotland. In January until March this year there was another lockdown.

“Since we resumed travelling in May we’ve been to 13 countries so far in Europe, including France, Spain, Gibraltar, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia, and Kosovo,” said Cazzy (which is short for Carol-Anne).

It’s a far cry from previous years when the couple backpacked, or rented vehicles for road trips, although the inspiration for the van came from their pre-pandemic travels.

“Our first real road trip was in June 2019 when we hired a campervan for two weeks and did the whole of Ireland — that’s what gave us the inspiration that this was maybe a more long term thing,” she said.

“We had another road trip from October to December where we went through Finland, Norway, Sweden and the combination of those two road trips gave us the idea for the campervan and what we wanted to have in the van.”

She added: “Having your own wheels gives you a real sense of freedom and you’re not restricted as to where you can go.

"We can sleep in it so we can go off the beaten track.”

Over the next few years, the plan for the couple is to head east through Europe onto central Asia and towards South Korea, where they hope to ship the van to Australia.

From there, they will ship again to the USA, and explore Canada and America, before driving down through Latin and central America, into South America, where the couple’s journey together first began — when what started out as a six month trip after university turned into five years.

Despite their extensive travels, Cazzy said that apart from someone stealing £20 from their locker in Brazil in 2016, there have been no ill-fated incidents along the way.

The YouTuber, who was diagnosed type 1 diabetic when she was 16, uses her videos and blog posts to inspire fellow sufferers to pursue their dreams and overcome fears of travelling with the illness.

You can keep up-to-date with the couple’s journey on their blog, or visit their YouTube channel.