| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We don’t want to see people telling their kids the holiday is cancelled’

Airport security staff spat at and pushed amid frustration over lengthy delays

Passengers queue up for their flights at Dublin Airport yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

Passengers queue up for their flights at Dublin Airport yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Passengers queue up for their flights at Dublin Airport yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Passengers queue up for their flights at Dublin Airport yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Anne-Marie Walsh

“The anger is incredible,” says Dublin Airport security worker Bernadette Macari as she thinks about work.

She is a member of the airport search unit team that struggled to cope while around 1,400 passengers missed their flights as enormous queues stretched outside terminal buildings last weekend.

Related topics

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy