‘We don’t want to see people telling their kids the holiday is cancelled’

“The anger is incredible,” says Dublin Airport security worker Bernadette Macari as she thinks about work.

She is a member of the airport search unit team that struggled to cope while around 1,400 passengers missed their flights as enormous queues stretched outside terminal buildings last weekend.

Some colleagues were spat at and others were pushed and threatened, she says.

Some passengers begged to be allowed to skip queues in a last-ditch attempt to make a flight, leading to an angry reaction from others waiting patiently for hours.

“We’ve had officers try to hold back a queue and they will shove us out of the way,” Ms Macari says.

She remembers a man who was over six-foot in height approaching her and stopping just a few inches away.

“He got so close to my face,” she says. “He was screaming because the gate was so far away. His words were: ‘I have a f***ing mile to walk now after being with you.

“He was angry. I can understand his anger, but this is our everyday work.”

Ms Macari has worked at the airport for six years and remembers similar passenger numbers before the pandemic, but without the massive queues.

The difference, she says, is that everyone on her team was a fully certified security officer back then which, crucially, meant they could carry out a full range of duties.

The problem now, she says, is that staff who have been taken on are working, but can only carry out limited tasks as they are not fully qualified. She says there is a lack of trainers.

The training process is a lengthy one and recruits must undergo numerous modules and exams.

If they fail their final exams they are out, she says.

“Everyone is blaming security, but we are only one cog in the wheel.

“If airlines aren’t opening their check-in desks or people are being told to be three-and-a-half hours early, this also causes problems.

“Terminal one is a small building. It’s actually not fit for purpose. We have a staffing crisis. We don’t have fully-qualified staff on the floor. But you could say airlines are selling too many tickets. Nobody likes what’s going on at the moment.”

As a Siptu shop steward, Ms Macari is involved in trying to sort out other problems that she says are not helping the situation, including payroll and rostering issues.

“I’m right in the thick of this,” she says.

“I’m getting it from both sides. Our union members depend on us to be their voice and that in itself is quite difficult because we have our own roles to do.

“Today, for instance, there are people making phone calls to officers to check and see what’s on their roster is actually what they are meant to be doing.”

She says most of the staff work nine-and-a-half hour days, but could work up to 12 hours.

“We’re all doing our best,” she says.

“We don’t want to see passengers in this state. We don’t want to see passengers missing their flights.

“We don’t want to see people telling their children ‘we’re not going on holidays today’. We are upset.”

Bad as it was last weekend, at least the weather was good. She worries what would happen if the queues were the same and it rained.

“We have people coming in and sneering at us, saying ‘you’re useless’,” she says. “Passengers are saying you’re only worth €14 or €15 an hour because that is what recruits are on.

“We’re getting called lazy and people are just under the impression that we are sick of it. We are sick of it, but the first thing I will say is we really want our passengers to have a good experience. We want to see everybody get their flight.”

A Dublin Airport Authority spokesperson was unable to comment last night.