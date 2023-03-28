| 8.2°C Dublin

‘We don’t want to see it back’ – Village residents have their say after Irish language sign ripped out

The sign had been installed at Mill Park, Tobermore Expand
Tobermore resident Glenn Moore Expand
Edith McConnell and Julie Yorke at Mill Park, Tobermore where the erection of an Irish sign has shocked local residents Expand
Union flags mark the spot where the Irish language sign was removed from in Mill Park, Tobermore. Expand

Mark Bain

It’s a quiet, sunny afternoon. It feels like spring is in the air. But under the surface in the village of Tobermore, the mood is a little stormier than usual.

A loyalist village and proud of its culture and history.

