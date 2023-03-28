‘We don’t want to see it back’ – Village residents have their say after Irish language sign ripped out

It’s a quiet, sunny afternoon. It feels like spring is in the air. But under the surface in the village of Tobermore, the mood is a little stormier than usual.

A loyalist village and proud of its culture and history.

Mill Park is at the heart of the community. Football pitches, tennis courts, a playground with walks through it. It has played its role in the community for decades, a peaceful haven at the foothills of the Sperrin Mountains.

But last Thursday morning, the locals admitted they were shocked to wake up to a new sign on their local council-maintained park. Dual language in Irish and English.

It’s not something they ever expected to see in their community, it’s not something they were asked about or wanted.

It was quickly removed by residents and, in a brief retaliation to what they see as an act of provocation, two small Union flags were placed on the ground from where the sign was removed.

Expand Close Union flags mark the spot where the Irish language sign was removed from in Mill Park, Tobermore. / Facebook

Whatsapp Union flags mark the spot where the Irish language sign was removed from in Mill Park, Tobermore.

That action has now been branded a hate crime by Sinn Féin councillor Ian Milne.

The response from local residents was a simple one. “What did the council expect?” they say as they gather around the small, now slightly scuffed piece of ground where the sign had been placed.

Julie Yorke has lived in Tobermore all her life.

“I was born and bred here and not once has anyone asked me whether I want a sign in Irish,” she said.

She’s not speaking with anger, perhaps that has subsided over the weekend. She’s speaking with shock.

“No, anger isn’t the right word,” she continued. “We just want to know why the council decided this was a good place to erect this sign, but no-one is able to tell us.

“It’s been removed, neatly, and we don’t wish to see it back. If the council does return to replace it, they must know it will simply be removed again.”

Over 90pc of the residents are Protestants. But the village is surrounded by the mainly nationalist towns of Draperstown and Maghera, plus the increasingly nationalist Magherafelt. In the last two decades, due to considerable boundary changes, Mid-Ulster Council has shifted from being a predominantly unionist authority to nationalist controlled. “I’m not sure what to think other than this is a way of telling us we’re being squeezed out,” said Glenn Moore, another long-term Tobermore resident who is standing as a TUV candidate in May’s council elections.

“We have asked who made the decision but no-one seems to be able to give us any answer. Residents here were never asked. It’s not needed and not wanted.”

Expand Close Tobermore resident Glenn Moore / Facebook

Whatsapp Tobermore resident Glenn Moore

As more residents gather, another who lives in Loughill Park next to Mill Park focuses on the issue of equality. “We hear plenty of words about equality, but that doesn’t seem to stretch to the wishes of the unionist community,” he said.

“It feels like someone has tried to provoke a reaction and that’s what they’ve got. Is our opinion less equal? The rates of local residents were put up by 7.3pc.

“We can’t even get the grass cut yet they seem to be able to find the money to erect a sign in Irish that we weren’t consulted about. There’s moss all over the pathways and we can’t get them cleaned up. There are more things important to this community which don’t get done.

“I’m not sure what we’re supposed to think other than we have been targeted, poked in the eye to see what the reaction would be. Trouble is simply being stirred up when there was absolutely no need to do so.”

For Edith McConnell, all the signage has done is stir up the community.

“I can’t understand why someone thought this was a good idea,” she said.

“But for us as a community it’s important we make the point now, not further down the line when all our signs are in Irish.

“They have created a problem where a problem just didn’t need to be one.

“I have no issue if other towns or villages wish to have their signs in whatever language they want. But Tobermore isn’t that place and there was a fair bit of shock that the council would think it was something the community here wanted.”

Expand Close Edith McConnell and Julie Yorke at Mill Park, Tobermore where the erection of an Irish sign has shocked local residents / Facebook

Whatsapp Edith McConnell and Julie Yorke at Mill Park, Tobermore where the erection of an Irish sign has shocked local residents

Mid Ulster Council’s own website says: “The 1995 Order (Article 11 of The Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) (NI) Order 1995) gives the council a discretionary power to erect dual language signs or second nameplates, adjacent to the nameplate in English.

“In exercising this discretionary power the council must have regard to any views on the matter expressed by the occupiers of premises in that street.”

It says 51pc must agree before any decision can proceed, but it is unclear how the process effects a council-owned facility, or whether the views of residents beside it are taken into account.