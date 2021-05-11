‘We don’t live our faith in isolation,’ – priest and pilgrims’ joy as public mass returns to Knock

Thelma and Michael Morley of The old Ground Restaurant at Knock Shrine, Co Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Ken Busher, Michael Farrell, Margaret McAvoy, and Christopher Flynn, Carlingford, Co Louth after attening mass at Knock Shrine, Co Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Evan and Gilsie Daga, Celbridge, Co Kildare after attending mass at Knock Shrine, Co Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

MICHAEL O’Halloran hit the road for Knock at 6am from his home in Cork.

“I came up early because I said I would dive right in,” he laughs.

Michael (76) is an army veteran and served multiple tours overseas as a peacekeeper.

“If people say their prayers and rosary every day, there will be great peace in the world,” he says.

Knock Shrine reopened quietly to public mass yesterday. Pilgrims and locals queued for up to an hour to gain entry to the parish church which could allow 50 people inside. Many were left disappointed.

At the weekend the Basilica, which can hold 200 people in four different internal chapels, will reopen.

While crowds were sparse, people travelled from all over the country.

Gilsie Daga, a nurse, and her husband Evan, originally from the Philippines, travelled from Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Placing her arm around Evan, Gilsie says their trip to Knock was a gift to Evan and an expression of gratitude for their health.

“It was his birthday yesterday, so we made a promise that when the church was open for mass, we would come here. We are thankful for life.”

Michael Farrell and his husband Ken Busher came from Carlingford, Co Louth, with Michael’s brother Chris and sister Margaret McEvoy.

“It has been a long, long, tough year, so we decided that after the inter-county restrictions were lifted, we would head to Knock. And we have a lot of personal reasons as a family to come to Knock,” says Michael.

After watching Knock mass online, Ken was excited to hear Una Nolan, the musical director in Knock, sing live.

“We’ve watched it over the last year so it felt spiritual to actually come here and see the place in person and hear Una singing; she is amazing.”

Two friends from Longford, both called Mary, made a dizzying amount of loops around the shrine while reciting the rosary.

“I don’t like the restrictions. We mix all the time, and I haven’t got it (Covid-19),” says Mary one.

What does she think about those who have died from Covid-19?

“No, it’s not as dangerous as you believe,” she says. “Look at you with your mask on, I am outside. You are doing more harm than good right now.”

The other Mary is masked and she feels differently. “Well, I had cancer, and I suppose I wouldn’t want to get Covid,” she says.

Thelma and Michael Morley own the Old Ground restaurant in Knock and they face a difficult choice about investing in outdoor seating.

“We are looking at developing an outside area, but we don’t know. The cost is crazy. And if you do it, you want to do it right.

“When we open, we are still going to be at 25pc capacity inside. It has to be financially viable for us to come back to work.

“Outdoors is great on a good day. On a bad day, it just doesn’t work for us. We can’t wait to get back to work, though,” he says.

A jubilant Fr Richard Gibbons was delighted to welcome pilgrims back to Knock.

“I found today wonderful. The atmosphere of the shrine today was great.

“Our faith is meant to be lived together in community, and we are looking forward to encouraging people to move from online to actual attendance and participation in the churches. We don’t live our faith in isolation. We are meant to be together.

“Like any human, the core of our humanity is to be in a relationship with one another, so we encourage everybody to come back.”