Met Éireann has dismissed reports that a hurricane as strong as Ophelia is en route to Ireland, advising people there is "nothing to worry about".

'We don't know where that came from' - Met Éireann slams 'hurricane' talk

Satellite images circulating the web this week showed a tropical cyclone in an area of the northern Atlantic.

The US-based Joint Cyclone Center, a weather-prediction service, tweeted the image saying it doesn't normally see "weird tropical cyclones as strong as Ophelia form in this part of the Atlantic".

However, a Met Éireann forecaster has rubbished reports that Ireland will be hit by the cyclone.

"We don't know where this came from, but people have nothing to worry about," he said.

"This forecast is more than two weeks out. It's very unlikely that it will hit Ireland. These type of cyclones in the Atlantic are normal for this time of year."

Meanwhile, while temperatures in the low 20s are predicted for parts of Ireland this weekend, it's set to be a "mix bag".

"Humidity is set to increase tonight, and it will be warm on Saturday morning. Conditions will be brighter and warmer in the south and areas with sunshine will see temperatures hit up to 22C.

"However, it will be a bit of a mix bag as Sunday will start dry but rain will develop later in the northwest, eventually moving down the country."

At the moment, the weather looks set to be dry for the All-Ireland football final but Met Éireann are "keeping an eye on it".

"We'll know what to expect for the match on Saturday," he said.

Online Editors