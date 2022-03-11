‘We don’t have much but we can help’ – Dublin teacher offers her home to Ukrainian refugee (12) and her grandmother

A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee will be welcomed to her second home in Ireland with her grandmother after a Dublin teacher reached out on social media to offer them a home.

Catherine Flanagan, from Glasnevin, had been following Yeva and her grandmother Irina’s story through Channel 4 News and Twitter.

When she heard that they were looking to move to England, Ms Flanagan reached out to the reporter covering the story and said they should come to Ireland, as no visas are needed and they could stay in her home in Dublin.

Yeva and her grandmother are currently in Hungary, they fled their home in Kharkiv after it was destroyed by Russian Shelling.

The Indo Daily: 'We took our documents, our clothes and ran' - Inside Ukraine's refugee crisis

They are due to arrive at Dublin Airport on Friday evening after Ms Flanagan today booked them flights from Budapest.

Read More

The plan is that they will then live with the teacher, her husband, and their 20-year-old son in their home in Glasnevin.

"Their apartment was bombed, so they made it all the way over to the west but they couldn’t get over the border because they had nowhere to go to,” the secondary school teacher told Independent.ie.

"And she is a sweet little girl and she is writing a diary with some lovely little bits of English so I was looking at her and I thought ‘she’s like any of my first-year students’.

“She was talking about wanting to get to England, but you can’t go to England they’ve closed the borders so I tweeted Paraic [the Channel 4 News reporter] and I said ‘tell her to come to Ireland and I’ll look after her.’”

Through the help of the British broadcaster, Ms Flangan was put in touch with Yeva and her grandmother, and they had a Zoom call to discuss the situation.

"So they [Channel 4] helped her effectively get as far as Hungary and from that point, they linked me up with her and gave me her number and we zoomed and talked and granny had lots of questions because she wanted to know who is she bringing her granddaughter to.

"So, it all totally snowballed from there. We don’t have much, we live in a very ordinary house with one bathroom, but we are both teachers so we knew from that point of view that we could help them and help them to navigate.”

The Dubliner has been busy getting the house ready for their arrival. She has turned their study into a bedroom and also has a ‘seomra’ in the back garden with a sofa bed, so they will both have their own room.

"I don’t think they have anything to go back to so they could be here long term, we haven’t set any parameters around that,” she said.

“But I know we can help in a practical way. Even if she was living somewhere else I know we could go ‘this is where you can open a bank account’.

Ms Flanagan said although she is more than happy to help out, it is daunting and the past few days have been “an emotional rollercoaster”.

She set up a GoFundMe for Yeva and her grandmother, which so far has raised €4,690 of the €5,000 goal.

"The granny said ‘we have the clothes on our back’,” the teacher said.

"They have nothing, they have no access to their own bank accounts, their extended family is in Russia and because of financial restrictions they can't send any money to them, so yes, they are entitled to social welfare but how do you live in Dublin on social welfare with a 12-year-old girl?

“So we will hand over that money [from GoFundMe] to them for whatever they feel like they need. If they did plan to stay in the longer term they would need a deposit for somewhere, so there’s so many things they would need it for.”