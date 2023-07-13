‘We don’t believe people just disappear’ – family of missing Irish woman Jean Tighe

The 38-year-old vanished without trace from Parede in Portugal on July 13, 2020Jean’s family believe she was travelling to meet someone on the day she disappeared

An Irish woman who went missing from a Portuguese holiday resort in 2020 has only now been placed on a missing person’s police database, her family has said.

Cavan woman Jean Tighe was 38-years-old when she vanished without a trace from Parede on July 13, 2020.

Speaking on the third anniversary of her disappearance, her elder sister Leona, who lives in New York, said her sister “always looked on the positive side of life”.

“We miss her dreadfully and we just want to know what happened to Jean and where she is. We don’t believe that people just disappear,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Jean was last seen leaving Help Yourself Hostels on Monday, July 13, 2020, with her handbag. This fact was established by a private investigator hired by the family, rather than proffered by the police.

She had travelled alone to the area, but had friends locally. With the help of their private investigator, the family believe Jean was planning to meet someone on the day she disappeared.

She did not return to the hostel later that day and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jean was a seasoned traveller and it was not unusual for her to travel solo all over the world.

Leona said the investigation has been progressing “very, very slowly” since 2020 and that there is a lot more work to be done. She said the family still do not have access to Jean’s personal information.

The family are liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs on a regular basis.

“We’ve had to knock on a huge amount of doors, we’ve had to get everybody activated to help us, especially the Portuguese police,” she said.

“On Monday evening, Jean was put up on the Portuguese police missing person database, which is very important, but it just goes to show you how long that took. That took a huge amount of effort and work and there’s an awful lot more work to be done.

“We still don’t know what happened to Jean, we still don’t know where Jean disappeared to, we still don’t have Jean’s bank account records, her social media footprint, her digital footprint.

“Anything to do with her Facebook or Instagram, all these very ordinary things that we have nowadays that tell us basically how we live our lives.”

Jean Tighe's family are still searching for answers

Ms Tighe said the Portuguese police “don’t update us regularly by their own accord”.

“We have to constantly get onto the Department of Foreign Affairs and to the lawyers in Portugal to get movement and action from the Portuguese police and we can’t understand why that’s so hard to get,” she said.

“Jean disappeared, a criminal investigation was opened, and I can’t understand for the life of us how this is so slow, why we’re not getting any information about what has happened in the investigation so far.

“We received an update that the gardaí and the Portuguese police are to have a video conference meaning that the two of them would sit down together and exchange information and to see where they need to go to progress the investigation into Jean’s disappearance.

“That hasn’t happened yet, three years has passed, that’s over 1,000 days, I mean no matter how slow Interpol is, it couldn’t possibly be that slow.”

Ms Tighe said the love her family has for Jean drives them on to continue searching for her.

“We keep going – Jean is a great goer; she is not a person to give up. Jean is a great worker too, so I know that my sister would want me to keep going so that’s what we do,” she said.

“But going over and back to Portugal and sitting in front of the Portuguese police and being told this is what we’re going to do, and we will be in contact with you and then it doesn’t happen – sets us right back to square one.

“We’re losing time all the time.”

Ms Tighe said she is still hopeful of finding her sister alive and well.

“I get a lot of messages from people all over the world through the Facebook page that we have for Jean, who tell me that they have found their loved one after 18 months, two years, two and a half years, three years, five years,” she said.

“The key to all of that was their loved one went up on a missing person database. Now we’ve only just achieved that.

“We’ve lost three years there so I’m hopeful that going forward we really need to share this information on the database.

“There are a lot of charitable organisations who cover the streets all over the world with their work.

“And when charitiable workers come across someone in distress, the first thing they do is look up these police administrated databases to see is this person genuinely, officially missing and unfortunately, we never had that up until a couple of days ago.”