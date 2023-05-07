‘We do have a few leads,’ says detective leading unsolved case of Cork couple Conor and Sheila Dwyer who vanished 32 years ago

Gardaí are anxious to trace the Toyota Cressida car belonging to Conor and Sheila Dwyer

The mystery of how a middle-aged couple disappeared without a trace 32 years ago remains an active investigation as gardaí are currently following up a number of live inquiries, according to the lead detective in the case.

Last week marked the 32nd anniversary of the disappearance of Conor and Sheila Dwyer from Fermoy, Co Cork. They were 62 and 61 respectively when they were last seen alive in 1991.

Detective Sergeant James O’Shea of Fermoy garda station has been the lead investigator for the past six years in the unsolved case that has perplexed the local north Cork community.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he said gardaí would love to solve it in order to give some closure to the Dwyers’ two sons.

“We do have a few live inquiries right now. We do have a few leads. There is ongoing liaising with Interpol in relation to this case. But have nothing concrete in terms of a development. It is a very tragic and unique case. This is a particularly hard time of year for the family,” he said.

It ranks as one of Ireland’s most unusual missing-persons cases, as the disappearance of a couple rather than an individual is rare.

Despite repeated appeals, possible sightings from various parts of Ireland, Germany and even France, no trace of Conor and Sheila Dwyer has even been uncovered.

The couple were last seen on April 30, 1991, as they walked the short distance from their home in the north Cork town to a requiem mass.

Local girl Catherine Fenton greeted them as they passed on the street — the last confirmed sighting of the couple.

The alarm was raised just over two weeks later on May 22 when, concerned about being unable to contact them, a member of their family alerted gardaí and officers gained entry to the family home on Chapel Hill.

No money was missing, all their clothing and passports were present and there was no sign of a disturbance. Their post lay unopened where it had been delivered.

Their bank accounts have also never been accessed since they disappeared. The only thing missing was the couple’s Toyota Cressida car. Detectives have always believed that tracing the vehicle holds the key to the mystery.

They have urged anyone with information to contact them. The car was a white saloon with the registration plate 5797 ZT.

There have been numerous reviews of the case over the past three decades and gardaí have followed up every suspected sighting of the couple from members of the public.

The River Blackwater has been searched several times over the years as gardaí investigate the possibility that the car could have entered the water.

The fact the Dwyers’ passports were found in their home always suggested to gardaí that the couple never left Ireland, but Det Sgt O’Shea said nothing can be ruled out.

“It is a very tragic and unique case. There have been a lot of sightings and possible sightings. It is very hard to know what has happened. We are left with a lot of unanswered questions,” he said..

“I would like to encourage anyone with information, to get in touch with gardaí in Fermoy because we will continue to follow up every piece of information.”

A possible sighting was reported in Munich, Germany, in 1993 but Bavarian police and Interpol were unable to confirm it. It was later determined to have likely been a well-intentioned but mistaken report.

The German information intrigued gardaí as Mr Dwyer, a handyman, had worked for a time in Ireland for a German businessman, Fritz Wolf, who had a home in nearby Castlelyons.

Mr Dwyer ran errands for the businessman and also looked after his cars, including a vintage Rolls-Royce.

Det Sgt O’Shea said the couple were well liked in the local community. “They were always together. It has been considered if they left the country — they were people who travelled. But the fact that their passports were found in the house, as well as a sum of money, has to be considered.”​

After the couple disappeared, officers conducted a careful search of the property and there was no indication the couple had packed for a trip. Despite numerous appeals, TV reconstructions and even an RTÉ Radio documentary, gardaí have never made a major breakthrough.

A neighbour near their Chapel Hill home saw them at 9.30am on April 30 as the couple left to attend a funeral. On May 22, the alarm was raised when Mrs Dwyer’s sisters, Maisie and Nellie, became concerned at their repeated inability to locate the couple.

The disappearance shocked neighbours, friends and family as all had reported nothing unusual with either Conor or Sheila. Both were described as a normal couple who followed a weekly routine in terms of shopping, attending mass and contacting friends and family.

The couple had two sons, both of whom were working overseas in 1991.

“At this time of year, we get calls and emails from the public and we welcome that. Finding their car has always been a priority,” Det Sgt O’Shea said.

“We cannot rule anything out, in terms of what happened, including entering the River Blackwater. When that river flows, it flows hard. But that is just one possibility. It is an awful tragedy for the family to still have no answers after all these years.”