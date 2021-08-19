‘We didn’t really know his effect on others until his death’ – Father of Brendán ‘Ógie’ Ó Dufaigh

THE father of a rising GAA star who tragically lost his life in a car crash has said he only learned about the kind of person his son was until his funeral.

Brendán ‘Ógie’ Ó Dufaigh (19) was tragically killed in an collision while on his way home after captaining Monaghan’s U-20 side to victory in an Ulster semi-final in Enniskillen last month.

“We didn’t really know him properly until his death. During the wake at our home, we heard so many stories about so many acts of kindness to others. This has been very comforting to us and made us very proud,” his father Brendán Snr told Philip Boucher Hayes on RTÉ Radio.

Read More

“He was giving lifts home to friends after parties; helping friends with mental health issues; coming to the aid of a peer who was assaulted on the street one weekend and also repairing friends’ cars. We weren’t aware of any of this and he certainly didn’t do it for any brownie points with his parents,” Brendan Snr said.

Mr Ó Dufaigh said the family only became aware of Brendan Óg’s leadership qualities when he was selected as U-17 Monaghan captain in 2018.

“We knew he was friendly, good-natured, energetic and popular but I wouldn’t want to paint him as a saint or an angel as he certainly wasn’t. He was bold and he could be cheeky but I’m happy that we didn’t rear an angel,” Brendán said.

Mr Ó Dufaigh said it was a source of “immense pride” watching his son lead out the county team, but said the family have been left with “an overwhelming sadness and sense of numbness” a month on from Ógie’s passing.

The family have received numerous letters from people across the country, mostly parents with teenagers, and Brendán hoped speaking about his son’s death may help others with similar tragedy in their lives.

“I wouldn’t suppress my emotions. I’m only a moment away from weeping at any moment, really. I speak to a lot of people and my friends have been great listening to me and I feel that will carry me through and help me in the weeks, months and years ahead,” the Gaelcholáiste principal said.

Brendán told of how was in “shock” when arriving at the scene of the accident and said he spoke to his son as Gaeilge without acknowledging that his son may have already been dead.

“I said, ‘Ógie, Daidí anseo, an bhfuil tú ceart go leor?’. He was possibly dead at that stage and I didn’t recognise or understand that,” Mr Ó Dufaigh said.

He said it brought some solace that he was there at the scene with his son, even though it was quite “harrowing”.

A Garda Sergeant approached Brendán at the scene and just said: “I’m sorry”.

“I knew then that he was dead. It was the most horrible moment of my life, to be told my 19-year-old son, my only son, was dead”.

Ógie’s mother Esther was in Medjugorje at the time on a pilgrimage and Brendán had to contact her to break the news.

“I had called her twice, the first call to say there had been an accident and the second call to say it was serious. Then on the third call… someone asked me ‘how did you sugar coat that?’, but there is no sugar coating it.

“I told her the dreadful news and the first thing she said was, ‘wasn’t it marvellous that we had 19 wonderful years with him?,” Brendán said, recounting his wife’s strength.

“I couldn’t believe her response as I had screamed and cried until my jaw got sore and I had no more energy left in me to emit any sound. She’s very religious and this remains her great support in dealing with Ógie’s death,” Brendán said.

The family take comfort in the fact they had “one of the best Christmases” together in 2020 due to the lockdown and the time spent together.

“We had installed a new stove in the sitting room and a new TV and we each sat down and had a few bottles of beer each night and had the chat. In non-Covid times the three children would be coming and going to discos, working part-time jobs or meeting friends. But they were happy to be at home last Christmas all the time.

“We appreciated being together,” Brendán said.