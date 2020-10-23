| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'We did everything that was asked of us' – Ireland’s Main Streets feel chill of ‘closedown to save Christmas’

With Ireland now in the toughest lockdown in the EU, shopkeepers and small business owners fear for the future

'Non-essential' shops are closed for six weeks. Illustration by Harry Burton Expand

Close

'Non-essential' shops are closed for six weeks. Illustration by Harry Burton

'Non-essential' shops are closed for six weeks. Illustration by Harry Burton

'Non-essential' shops are closed for six weeks. Illustration by Harry Burton

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was a prospect that Paul Drumgoole hoped would never happen. The co-owner of four Zeba hairdressing salons in Dublin and Maynooth says he took every conceivable step to ensure his premises were safe for clients and staff but now, thanks to the Government’s decision to introduce tough Level 5 lockdown restrictions, he has had to shut the doors for the next six weeks.

When hairdressers and barbers were allowed to reopen on June 29, Drumgoole not only put into practice the 100-plus Covid-safety guidelines issued by the Irish Hairdressers Federation in the industry’s attempt to reopen earlier than originally mooted, but he went several steps further.

Clients of Zeba’s salons would have been familiar with the white plastic bin bag they were handed on arrival — it was for their coats and any other personal belongings and to be kept with them at their chair.