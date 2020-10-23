'We did everything that was asked of us' – Ireland’s Main Streets feel chill of ‘closedown to save Christmas’

It was a prospect that Paul Drumgoole hoped would never happen. The co-owner of four Zeba hairdressing salons in Dublin and Maynooth says he took every conceivable step to ensure his premises were safe for clients and staff but now, thanks to the Government’s decision to introduce tough Level 5 lockdown restrictions, he has had to shut the doors for the next six weeks.

When hairdressers and barbers were allowed to reopen on June 29, Drumgoole not only put into practice the 100-plus Covid-safety guidelines issued by the Irish Hairdressers Federation in the industry’s attempt to reopen earlier than originally mooted, but he went several steps further.

Clients of Zeba’s salons would have been familiar with the white plastic bin bag they were handed on arrival — it was for their coats and any other personal belongings and to be kept with them at their chair.

So anxious was Drumgoole to ensure that Covid would not be spread, he put the cloakrooms out of bounds.

“We did absolutely everything we could think of to make our premises safe,” he says. “The virus is not transmitting in hair salons or in retail environments. We have a salon in Arnotts and they [Arnotts] are doing an amazing job. We’re all having to pay a very heavy price.”

Like everyone in his sector, Drumgoole had experienced an exceptionally tough 2020. Salons were closed for three-and-a-half months from March 13. Now, with the busy Christmas period fast approaching, he has to contend with not being able to open for another 42 days.

“It’s very hard to take,” he says. “What happened to the idea of living with the virus? What’s happening with the contact tracing system? We’ve more than 60 staff and they’ve all got worries, and family circumstances and bills and rents and mortgages.

“The first lockdown was really hard on them. And since we’ve been back at work, they’ve done everything right when it comes to protecting themselves and our clients from this virus. And now this.”

It is a sentiment shared by Alice Walsh, owner of the Village Bookshop in Terenure, Dublin.

“I’ve found it hard to get my head around this new lockdown,” she says. “If someone was a bit mean to me today, I think I would have burst out crying. And if someone was nice to me, I would have cried too.”

Expand Close Alice Walsh pictured outside her Village Bookshop in Terenure. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alice Walsh pictured outside her Village Bookshop in Terenure. Photo: Frank McGrath

Walsh established her shop eight years ago in the south Dublin suburb and she says she has enjoyed loyal local support. When she was forced to close in the first lockdown, she was greatly heartened by the fact that people continued to buy from her and she was able to hand-deliver to them.

“I would cycle around the area, bringing books to people,” she says. “The weather was getting good and the evenings longer and it was lovely. I hope to do the same this time, but it will feel so different in the cold and rain and the dark evenings.”

Like many retailers nationwide who have had to bring down the shutters, Walsh has found herself pondering a key question.

“How is it,” she asks, “that off-licences are considered ‘essential’ but bookshops are not? I sell newspapers so I could probably open, technically, but with my [retail] neighbours having to close, that wouldn’t be in the spirit of things.

“This lockdown is very hard to take. I did everything to make sure the shop was a safe environment for people to visit. And it all seems to have come about very quickly. A week ago, it was business as usual.”

After a weekend characterised by leaks and rumour, Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the nation on Monday and confirmed that the country would be moving to the highest level of restrictions under the government’s Living with Covid plan.



And this week, amid reports of HSE failings in contact tracing, Ireland finds itself with the toughest national lockdown of any country in the EU. Wales went on a highly restrictive ‘circuit breaker’ yesterday. Billed as a short, sharp shock, it will last just 17 days. Ours will last three times longer.

Ireland will experience the closure of all non-essential shopping, as well as outdoor dining and is one of the few countries anywhere in the world where socially distant religious services, with the exception of weddings and funerals, are banned. The rest of Europe is handling the second wave of the pandemic in a very different way.

The Netherlands, for instance, has a higher per capita incidence of Covid-19 than Ireland, but it is still possible to shop for clothes there or get a haircut. In Paris, where a curfew of 9pm has been introduced, restaurants, shops and churches remain open.

Initially rejecting the National Public Health Emergency Team’s idea of a move to Level 5, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live almost three weeks ago that members of Nphet would not “face being on a pandemic unemployment payment” — and “none of them would have to tell somebody that they were losing their job”.

But this week, he supported the draconian measures.

For Richard Guiney, chief executive of Dublin Town — a city-centre business association representing 2,500 retailers and service providers — the severe restrictions of Level 5 will have a hugely detrimental impact.

Expand Close Richard Guiney, ceo of Dublin Town. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Guiney, ceo of Dublin Town. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“In the first lockdown, several retailers in this country didn’t survive or have been forced to make drastic change,” he says, listing such household names as Debenhams and Pamela Scott. The latter is closing 12 of its 24 retail outlets, including its Grafton Street flagship store. “This lockdown will likely have a severe effect too.

“The run-up to Christmas is a vital time of year for retailers and having to be shut for six weeks in that critical time is exceptionally hard for them. And many were trying to get back on their feet after the impact of the last lockdown.

“What makes all this so distressing for them is the sense that they have put all the safety measures in place. Covid is not spreading in retail environments, but they’re having to pay the price of the virus being spread in other situations.”

Already, Guiney says the impact of the pandemic is starting to taint the high street. He says a number streets of the capital’s premier shopping district have a 10pc vacancy rate. “With a new lockdown, that could lead to a 20 or 25pc vacancy — and that’s the sort of figure that people really notice.”

The last lockdown was especially apparent in shopping areas. Grafton Street was practically deserted as only a handful of retailers — newsagents and pharmacists — were permitted to open. In a video that went viral in April, a fox could be seen loitering outside Brown Thomas before hurrying down the empty street.

Like all other ‘non-essential’ retailers, Brown Thomas will be hit hard. Its lavish window dressing advertises its Marvel Room — an annual Yuletide shop-within-a-shop — which was due to open next week.

Customers will not be able to visit before December 1, although as with its Selfridges Group stablemate Arnotts, the venerable department store has a very popular and user-friendly online retail offering.

Read More

Not every retailer can look to the internet for salvation. Monica’s has been a staple of retail life in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, since 1948 and specialises in selling school uniforms, wool and clothing for senior citizens.

Manager Breda O’Mahony, who has worked at the shop for 34 years, gets upset when thinking about what the future may have in store.

“Are we not selling an essential service too?” she asks. “There are elderly ladies who buy clothes from us and wool for knitting. What will they do? Online shopping may not be for them.”

O’Mahony posted her mobile phone number on the shop’s Facebook page during the week and she says she will do her best to deliver any phone orders that come in to her.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever put my phone online like that,” she says, “but we have to do something. We can’t just close our doors and sit idly. This is so hard because w'We did everything that was asked of us' – Ireland’s Main Streets feel chillof ‘closedown to save Christmas’. From the day we were allowed to reopen, I would only let one customer into the shop at a time. It couldn’t have been safer.”

For Diarmuid Murphy, news of a second lockdown was accompanied by an even more immediate horror: severe flooding. The restaurateur in Bantry, Co Cork, woke up on Tuesday to find several streets in the town under water.

“It happens too often here,” he says, “and it’s extremely difficult for business. This one came out of the blue. Factor in the lockdown and you have a situation that is about as tough as you could imagine.”

Murphy is the chairman of Bantry Business and he says the association has been working hard with local retailers to try to help them to build an online shopping presence.

“It’s something that’s really important,” he says, “especially when people are at home and there’s the temptation to just buy on Amazon. We want to get that message out there that there are all these local shops and services that need your money far more than Amazon or those other huge international retailers do.”

Murphy has been offering a click-and-collect service at his restaurant, The Fish Kitchen, since Cork was placed at Level 3 this month.

“We’re trying to adapt as well as we can,” he says. “These are very challenging times. There’s a sense that people really want to help and that’s great because we need their support now more than ever.”

Read More

For Molly Byrne, professor at the school of psychology at NUI Galway and an expert in consumer behaviour, this lockdown will present considerable new challenges. And the way in which we respond to the next six weeks will have an impact on our spending — and where we spend.

“With these new public health restrictions, there’s not the same sort of rosy ‘we’re all in this together’ feeling that we had in March and April,” she says.

“And yet, in most surveys, the majority of people say that tough restrictions are needed. They might not like it, but they feel that it’s something that should be done.

“But the picture is less cohesive this time around, not least because there’s a sense of the unknown about where we’re going with all of this. In early March, there was a relatively clear idea about what we needed to do.

“The flattening the curve messaging resonated with so many of us. We don’t have something similar to think about this time, especially when there’s so much uncertainty about what will happen after Christmas and if further lockdowns will be needed.”

Those who have lost their jobs or are temporarily out of work will have less money to spend than before. Many of those who remain in their work may be feeling a sense of trepidation about what the future has in store and will be reluctant to spend like they would have.

“This pandemic has upended our idea of security,” Byrne says. “There are high levels of insecurity among a lot of us. And a practical sort of worry — about money and job security.”

Some of that worry is not just reserved for this lockdown but the prospect of future lockdowns next year, especially as a yo-yo approach to opening and reopening was something the Taoiseach would not rule out this week.

Read More

Meanwhile, several health experts and scientists suggested we brace for the worst: Trinity College virologist Kim Roberts suggested on Prime Time that lockdowns next year would be inevitable.

The thought of having to close the doors of his salon for a third lockdown are too much to countenance for Paul Drumgoole, however.

“We just couldn’t keep going,” he says. “What sort of business could sustain that sort of approach, that opening and closing?

“How are employees supposed to handle the stress and anxiety of that? There has to be another way.”