'We danced all the way here' - Dublin Zoo reopens to public after months in lockdown

Enjoying the first day back at Dublin Zoo was Matthew McClelland aged 2 and a half from Castleknock. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Dublin Zoo has opened its gates to the public today for the first time since Covid-19 lockdown, and the animals are as glad to see the visitors as the visitors are to see the animals.

With restricted visitor numbers and a one-way system most of the animals will be accessible, however some animal houses as well as the shops and restaurants will remain off-limits until restrictions are lifted further.

“It has been very peaceful here, the vegetation looks amazing and the animals are very comfortable and have been looked after very well,” said zoo director Leo Oosterweghel.

Enjoying the first day back at Dublin Zoo was Michelle Leonard, Amy Allen , Erin O'Toole, Thomas O'Toole and Sam Allen all from Tallaght. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Enjoying the first day back at Dublin Zoo was Michelle Leonard, Amy Allen , Erin O'Toole, Thomas O'Toole and Sam Allen all from Tallaght. Photo by Steve Humphreys

“It’s interesting that when you walk around the animals are startled because they are not used to visitors any more, so it will take a few weeks to get settled into the ‘new ordinary’,” he added.

Mr Oosterweghel said having people in the zoo does provide an enrichment and stimulus for the animals. “They like to see movement and change,” he explained.

“The animals react with great curiosity. When I walk around by myself in the evening they are looking at me thinking ‘who is this?’. It is out of the ordinary, it is a different scene for them to see people again,” said Mr Oosterweghel.

A team of staff have been looking after the animals since the zoo’s closure in March along with government guidelines on restrictions.

“It’s a seven-days-a-week workload looking after the animals, so it has been busy,” he said.

“It’s a big site so we are confident we can adhere to the social-distancing rules very comfortably,” Mr Oosterweghel added.

Leo Oosterweghel Director at Dublin Zoo.nPhoto by Steve Humphreys

Leo Oosterweghel Director at Dublin Zoo.nPhoto by Steve Humphreys

“We’re a fully outdoor facility now. It’s really a different zoo but still a fantastic zoo,” said Emma Kiernan, head of marketing at Dublin Zoo.

“We have a significantly reduced capacity, it is probably around 10pc. We have a morning slot and an afternoon slot with 500 tickets in each and customers book online,” she explained.

“It’s a one-way and there are extra staff on site to ensure people are flowing, and we have additional hand sanitising units on site as well.” she added.

“We are opening with cautious optimism and we will see how it goes. The health and safety of all our visitors and staff are paramount so only when we are very comfortable that we are fully compliant with lifting of restrictions will we change things,” Ms Kiernan explained.

Outside the gate in the early morning summer sunshine the first visitors started to arrive with great anticipation.

“We’re very excited and the kids are very excited. It’s the first thing we have done since lockdown - it’s the most exciting thing that we have planned,” said Erin O’Toole from Tallaght who was visiting with her son Thomas (3), and friend Michelle Leonard and two children Sam and Amy Allen (4).

“It was difficult to get bookings but we were lucky. We were trying for next week and the week after but the page came back to today.”

Sam Allen said he missed the tigers the most and was looking forward to seeing them again.

Lavinia McClelland and her son Matthew (2), from Castleknock, were also waiting for the gates to open at 9.30am.

“We’re very excited. It was the best thing ever when I heard yesterday that it was opening,” said Lavinia.

“The first thing we did was go online and book our slot so this is really like heaven for us, he has been asking five times a day about going to the zoo,” she added.

“He loves the zoo and he was so excited when we told him this morning. We were doing the monkey dance all the way up,” Lavinia explained as Matthew did his best elephant and monkey impressions.

