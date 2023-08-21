‘We could have been hit by bombs’ – couple who had first date on Bloody Friday back in Belfast 50 years on

With friends and family who came to celebrate their golden anniversary

Syd and Liz on the day they got engaged

Liz and Syd on their wedding day in Ohio, August 18, 1973

Syd and Liz Doyle visit Cornmarket in Belfast to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary (Photo by Kevin Scott)

It’s not quite the first date story most couples can reflect on – going for coffee in Belfast on what would turn out to be one of the most notorious days in the Troubles.

Half a century after meeting on the streets of Belfast, Syd and Liz Doyle made an emotional return to the spot where they first set eyes on each other.

They happy couple flew in from the US to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary – back where it all began at Cornmarket in the heart of Belfast city centre.

Family and friends joined them for Saturday’s trip down memory lane.

It was 1972 – the worst year for casualties during the Troubles – and Syd, from Crumlin, west of Belfast, made his way into the city centre to do some shopping.

That’s where he spotted Liz, who was 18 and had come straight out of high school in Ohio and jumped on a plane to Northern Ireland.

She wanted to spread the word of God, and despite her young age, wasn’t scared about venturing to a city in the grip of violence.

Liz even joked that if she did die, she wanted it to be “in the most dangerous place in the world” to “make the front page of all the newspapers” and bring attention to the need for peace.

One morning that July, she said she wanted to take her guitar into Belfast and start singing about Jesus.

She recalled: “I came in by myself on the bus, I went through the checkpoints and asked a policeman where was the best place to play.

“He said, ‘there’s a place that’s been bombed out and pedestrianised, called Cornmarket’.

I thought she was wacky

“So, I came and I was a bit nervous, there were soldiers about and I started playing, hoping I wouldn’t start a riot.

“There weren’t many people around to begin with because they were frightened, but they came when I started to play.

“Then I looked and there was this handsome, young man with red hair and I felt the Lord say, ‘You’re going to marry him’ and he was there listening for a while, but he left.”

A short time later, Liz heard a voice behind her say: “Sister, you’re doing a great job.”

It was Syd, who recalled that Liz grabbed his attention because it was unusual at the time to hear an American singing in the middle of a bomb-battered Belfast.

“I thought she was wacky,” he laughed.

Syd asked her to go for coffee, and soon after, they went on their first official date on July 21, Bloody Friday.

“We had been walking through the town and there was shrapnel, glass and dust in the air,” he explained.

It was awful. We could have been hit by those bombs at any stage

His sister was a nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital, and it was only later that evening when the pair were at her house that they realised what had happened that day.

Liz added: “It was awful. We could have been hit by those bombs at any stage.

“At that point, everything was bombed out, it was so sad. The beautiful buildings were wrecked and people were traumatised.

“They were frightened to come into the town because they didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Knowing that Liz would be returning to the States at the end of summer, Syd asked her “five or six times to marry me before she finally said yes during a trip to Randalstown”.

They tied the knot the following year on August 18 in the US, and now work in reconciliation as Christian missionaries.

They first lived in south-east England for 25 years, where they helped build three churches, and then settled in America in 1998, starting Nations Light Ministries to train leaders globally.

Standing beside the Spirit of Belfast sculpture adjacent to a busy Victoria Square over the weekend, the couple, surrounded by friends and family that they had brought over for their golden anniversary trip, reflected on how much has changed since their first meeting.

“I think the noticeable thing about Belfast between now and then is that there was a domination of fear in 1972,” said Syd.

“There were always tanks, you’d be searched, and there was an immediate feeling of threat and fear in the air.”

A tear formed in his eye as he added: “Now, there’s a lightness.

“Folks in Northern Ireland have always been friendly, but they’re more free to be friendly.”

Liz said: “It’s so wonderful now to see everybody living together. It’s good to see what has happened over the years, and how it’s gone forward, not backwards.”

Looking back on their relationship, Syd noted: “I think our message is that out of all the disaster, the hell and killing, something good can come out of it, and our meeting was it for us.”