| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We could be here for 50 years – we are not selling, says the fund that bought 300 homes

Investment firm boss says it is ‘not a charity’ but argues it helps finance new housing

An artist&rsquo;s impression of the Quintain development in Portmarnock, Dublin, that Orange Capital Partners is helping to finance Expand
Victor van Bommel Expand

Close

An artist&rsquo;s impression of the Quintain development in Portmarnock, Dublin, that Orange Capital Partners is helping to finance

An artist’s impression of the Quintain development in Portmarnock, Dublin, that Orange Capital Partners is helping to finance

Victor van Bommel

Victor van Bommel

/

An artist’s impression of the Quintain development in Portmarnock, Dublin, that Orange Capital Partners is helping to finance

John Mulligan Twitter Email

A Dutch investment firm is paying €110m for almost 300 homes in Dublin, including a number of starter homes in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s constituency, the Irish Independent has learned.

The 280 units include some three-bedroom homes that would typically be aimed at first-time buyers.

Most Watched

Privacy