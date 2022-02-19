We could be here for 50 years – we are not selling, says the fund that bought 300 homes

A Dutch investment firm is paying €110m for almost 300 homes in Dublin, including a number of starter homes in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s constituency, the Irish Independent has learned.

The 280 units include some three-bedroom homes that would typically be aimed at first-time buyers.

They are being bought by Orange Capital Partners from developer Quintain Ireland.

The Irish Independent reported last week that institutional landlords have acquired about 17,000 rental properties in Ireland – the vast majority in Dublin – in less than a decade.

They’re valued at about €8bn in total.

Critics claim the investors – often dubbed “cuckoo funds” – are preventing people from buying homes and driving up land and rents. It’s a claim they have rejected.

Victor van Bommel, the founder and managing partner of Orange Capital Partners, said the fund it used to buy the Dublin properties has an initial 10-year investment horizon, but that there’s no fixed date for selling its investments.

“It could be we own them for 50 years,” he said. “We are there for the long term.”

He added that the price Orange Capital Partners pays for investment properties is almost irrelevant – it’s about whether the market will support rents to generate a sufficient return.

“We’re not selling them,” he said. “It’s irrelevant what we pay for them.

“We don’t look at that. Investors need a certain return on their capital for the long term.”

Mr van Bommel added: “In most instances when we buy from developers, we buy them around them around vacant possession value.”

He agrees that rents in Ireland are high, but said it’s a “double-edged sword”.

The company, he explained, can make returns – but that means it can also fund developers to build housing schemes.

“I’m not going to say we’re like a charity – we need to make a return,” he said. “For us, the rents need to cover inflation.”

About 56 of the units being bought by Orange Capital are houses, and the remainder are apartments. About 240 of the homes are still under construction.

They’re located in Adamstown, Cherrywood and Portmarnock, where Quintain is currently developing large-scale housing projects involving thousands of homes.

Portmarnock is in Darragh O’Brien’s constituency.

Less than a month after he was appointed Housing Minister in 2020, Mr O’Brien held a meeting with Quintain Ireland executives at its Portmarnock site, where it is planning to build as many as 1,200 homes.

Mr van Bommel has insisted that the Quintain developments it is helping to bankroll might not otherwise have been built had it not agreed to purchase the homes.

The Dutch firm agreed a deal to buy the properties before they were built – a so-called forward-purchase agreement.

Orange Capital Partners will be renting out the homes for prices that could range as high as €2,600 a month or more for three-bedroom houses.

It now owns about 900 residential properties in Dublin, having entered the Irish market in 2018.

Its total investment portfolio across Europe is worth about €4.5bn.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Mr van Bommel said that the investment firm has a working relationship with Quintain Ireland and might buy additional units from the developer at projects it’s working on and other schemes. Quintain is owned by US private equity giant Lone Star.

He conceded that rents in Ireland are high, but that Orange Capital Partners seeks a return on its investment of about 5pc. That’s less, he said, than what a private equity firm such as Lone Star itself might seek.

“Every market is different,” he said. “We like to, in the right portfolio, to have low rents than high rents. But if we buy developments, you calculate from the basis of the market rent.”

Were the rents to be lower, “the numbers don’t work”, he added.

“Do I think that rents are high in Ireland?” said Mr van Bommel. “Yes, compared to all the other markets where we operate, they are high.

“So why do we invest in Ireland? Because I think there’s a very solid backdrop in the Irish economy, it’s growing.”

He said that over time, as new developments and housing supply comes on stream, that rents will reduce.

“It will be better for everyone,” he said.

Mr van Bommel said he believes that without investors, some of the developments that are adding that extra supply might not even get built, or at least that it might take much longer for them to get from the drawing board to construction.

“At Adamstown, it took 25 years before they really started developing because they couldn’t get the funding right. So, we step in, buy part of the project so they can start the development and build those houses.”

There is currently just under 1,400 homes available to rent across the entire country, according to property website Daft.ie. In Dublin, there are 712.

The average national monthly rent is €1,524, which is 10pc higher than a year ago.

The high rents that can be charged by Orange Capital Partners and other investors for properties they buy boils down to returns, said Mr van Bommel.

He added that the price Orange Capital pays for a property really doesn’t matter – the ultimate long-term return is what’s important.

“We focus on affordable housing, but Ireland is somewhat difficult because on a European level the rents are pretty high,” he said.

“About half of our portfolio in the Netherlands has relatively low rents.

“We classify them as about 700 [units] as social tenancies, and between 700 and 1,200 at affordable rent, and then units at high rent.”

While Quintain is owned by Lone Star, which mainly focuses on distressed properties and has raised about $85bn for funds since its inception, the private equity firm would look for a faster and more aggressive return on its investments than Orange Capital, said Mr van Bommel.

He was asked whether he thinks that the Government needs to be careful that it doesn’t take steps to squeeze institutional investors from the residential property market.

“I think capital is fluid in our business,” he says. “We operate in many markets.

“All big investors worldwide can provide capital to a market. If you don’t think you need that capital, that’s fine, but you need to sort it from your own sources. It’s a delicate question.”

He added: “You can take the view that because of all the international capital, prices are moving up. But you need capital to build supply.

“If there’s uncertainty – that’s the worst for an investor.

“If you don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of regulation, it creates uncertainty and eventually that capital will go away. We need to find out if that’s good or bad. I don’t know.”