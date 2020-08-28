'We can't see the light at the end of the tunnel' - publicans hit out at Government's €16m support package

The Government's €16 million support package for pubs, bars and nightclubs that under current guidelines can not reopen is a "paltry gesture", publican representative groups have said.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) say the package is a "paltry gesture" and is not enough to reverse the financial damage some pubs are facing as reopening has been postponed for a third time.

In a statement, Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA said: "Pubs that are still closed will receive the same level of restart grant as provided to businesses in Kildare, some of whom remained open. Kildare businesses received a 40pc grant for four weeks closure but wet pubs, who will be kept closed for a minimum of six months, will receive the same 40pc grant.

“We asked for Support Not Sympathy and the Government has given us crumbs. This is the third time the reopening of the pubs has been delayed and they have had weeks to put a package together.

"We had been calling for a plan to support the pub sector since mid-July and this is all the Government managed to put together. It is disappointing in the extreme,” he added.

Padraig Cribben, CEO of VFI called the package "woefully inadequate" for publicans whose premises' have been shut for the past six months.

"Our members are facing into an autumn of uncertainty with no guidance from Government about how and when they will be allowed reopen. In the circumstances, a weekly grant payment was the absolute minimum publicans expected."

Mr Cribben said publicans are "now in complete despair" and can not "see any light at the end of the tunnel."

"These supports will do nothing to ease their fears for the future. The Government is allowing thousands of pubs wither on the vine and the damage being done to local communities across the country is incalculable."

The new funding includes a restart grant and a 40pc top up for businesses remaining closed.

Businesses can now receive a minimum of €5,600 and a maximum of €35,000 under the grant for additional expenses and preparations for reopening when they are allowed to do so.

A waiver of court fees and associated excise and stamp duties relating to the renewal of pub and other liquor licences this year, and excise duty on on-trade liquor licences on renewal in 2020 has also been introduced.

Speaking at a briefing this evening, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he "can't put a date" on when 'wet' pubs will be allowed reopen.

He said the National Public Health and Emergency team (Nphet) is working with government on protocols "that might allow for the reopening of pubs into the future, if the virus starts going the right direction again."

"But I can't put a date on that at the moment," he added.

"Ireland is the only country in Europe where wet pubs are fully closed. In most countries. They are open with some restriction and we're examining exactly where that can be done and we're building on, I think, a very good compliance from the restaurants sector where we've only seen one significant cluster out of very many.

"So that's the point we'd like to get to in the next couple of weeks, but I can't guarantee that's possible. This is just some additional aid to help out in the interim."

When asked if he thinks pubs will reopen again before the end of this year, the Tanaiste said he "can't say that with certainty."

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) said the support is "better than none" but fails to "grasp the magnitude of the situation."

“Pubs in Ireland have been closed for almost six months, significantly longer than any other EU country. There has still been no explanation from the Government as to why Ireland is a special case," a spokesperson said.

“The Government have not provided any certainty or even a rough timeline for pub re-openings. This is little comfort for the thousands of business owners who face the real prospect of permanent closure, and soon.

“Lockdown until 2021 will cause irretrievable losses in jobs, reduce prospects in rural communities, weaken our tourism product, and permanently damage the character and culture of the country.

DIGI called on the Government to implement longer-term strategies to "reassess some of the wider constraints that exist across the sector, such as excise tax."

“Without a reduction, businesses will reopen in debt at reduced capacity with the second highest rate of excise in the EU. This will put them on an immediate backfoot and threaten more permanent closures.”

