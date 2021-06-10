| 15.9°C Dublin

We can’t say what 600 ‘affordable’ houses at Glass Bottle site in Ringsend will cost, says Donohoe

Higher than expected €200m price paid by Johnny Ronan-led consortium will be a factor in final pricing, minister concedes

The Irish Glass bottle site at Ringsend Expand

Donal O'Donovan and Caroline O'Doherty

The Minister for Finance and the head of Nama both admitted they don’t know what the rent or sale price will be for 600 ‘affordable homes’ on the agency’s landmark Glass Bottle site in Dublin.

That’s despite the fact that making 15pc of units affordable was a condition of the planning for 3,800 homes on the former industrial land in Dublin 4, which had been in state hands for over a decade. 

Minister Donohoe accepted yesterday that the higher than expected €200m price Nama got for selling the land to a Johnny Ronan led consortium in 2019 deal will be a factor in the ultimate cost to the State of new social and affordable housing. The sale was well in excess of the €125m guide price. 

