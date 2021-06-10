We can’t say what 600 ‘affordable’ houses at Glass Bottle site in Ringsend will cost, says Donohoe

The Minister for Finance and the head of Nama both admitted they don’t know what the rent or sale price will be for 600 ‘affordable homes’ on the agency’s landmark Glass Bottle site in Dublin.

That’s despite the fact that making 15pc of units affordable was a condition of the planning for 3,800 homes on the former industrial land in Dublin 4, which had been in state hands for over a decade.

Minister Donohoe accepted yesterday that the higher than expected €200m price Nama got for selling the land to a Johnny Ronan led consortium in 2019 deal will be a factor in the ultimate cost to the State of new social and affordable housing. The sale was well in excess of the €125m guide price.

An earlier proposal by Nama that quarter of the site be kept in public hands for social housing collapsed because Dublin City Council could not get backing from the Department of Housing. Instead the quarter of homes earmarked for social (10pc) and affordable (15pc) housing will be either bought back or leased from the developer consortium including Nama as 20pc shareholder, at a cost that will have to take into account the 2109 land price.

The definition of ‘affordable housing’ that will apply at Poolbeg – dubbed Pembroke Quarter by the developers – won’t be clear until finalisation of Housing Minister Darragh Murphy’s Affordable Housing Bill, the Finance minister said. That legislation includes provision for so called ‘cost rental’ where rent will be tied to the cost of a development and the shared equity scheme that in the case of Poolbeg will part fund buyers of homes selling for up to €450,000.

The news came as TDs and senators heard at the Housing Committee that board members of the new Land Development Agency, being set up to ensure state lands are used to provide housing, will not be required to have expertise in delivering social and affordable housing.

Meanwhile, Nama said yesterday it will generate a total surplus of €4.25bn by the time the agency is wound up, including cash and a €300m social housing vehicle.

Adding tax also due Nama will pay €4.65bn to taxpayers.

Nama’s social housing vehicle, dubbed the National Asset Residential Property Services (Narps), has leased 1300 homes built or funded by the agency to local authorities and housing associations. Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh said he expects to transfer Narps to another State agency later this year as part of the gradual winding down of his own agency.

Meanwhile, the agency said it has supported delivery of 20,000 new homes since it was established, funding 12,800 of them directly,

A further 1,400 Nama backed homes are under construction or approved for funding, there are 4,600 units with planning permission secured and 7,400 units with planning applications lodged or being prepared for developments that re mainly in Dublin and the surrounding counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, including on the former Glass Bottle.

Nama has already paid €2.2bn to the State, with another €800m in cash to come over the course of this year including €300m this month.

When it was first established, Nama paid €31.8bn to Anglo Irish Bank, AIB and Bank of Ireland using IOUs that had to be repaid to the banks as it generated cash. With the IOUs and other debt paid off the remaining Nama surplus goes to the Exchequer.