'We can't guarantee we won't be hit again but we have doubled measures' - Creche with seven Covid-19 cases reopens

Setback: Marie Daly, CEO of Daoine Óga in Navan, Co Meath, says the positive cases are “devastating”. PHOTO: SEAMUS FARRELLY

The Meath creche at the centre of seven cases of Covid-19 has reopened with increased safety measures.

The Daoine Oga Community Childcare Centre in Navan immediately closed at the advice of health officials after two staff members and five children tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Management say that the virus was contained thankfully due to the use of the pod system in each room.

Two members of staff in two different pods were affected by Covid-19 while three siblings from three separate pods were affected.

Contact tracing and testing of children in the pods resulted in two further young children from two of the pods confirmed with the virus subsequent to the closure of the facility.

It's understood all the children were asymptomatic while staff members were hit with mild symptoms.

The creche reopened on Monday with 90pc of the children but the two affected staff members were still off sick.

All children have been split into pods of up to eight since reopening in June under Government guidelines.

The facility had invested €10,000 in protective personal equipment and over measures ahead of first reopening but CEO of the creche Marie Daly said they will now 'double up' even more on protection measures.

"We were meant to reopen last week but decided to give it a few more days to err on the side of caution," she said.

"We reopened on Monday morning and 90pc of the children are back. Some others are on holidays.

"The two staff members that tested positive are still not back on medical grounds.

"Some parents were a bit apprehensive on Monday morning but that's completely understandable.

"I suppose one thing we learned was that the pod system worked. We managed to contain the virus to the three pods and it hasn't spread anywhere else in the creche.

"We can't guarantee we won't be hit again but we have doubled our measures. We have installed foot levels to operate the hand sanitizers so no-one has to touch them and we are encouraging staff to wear masks and visors all day, though this won't always be possible in dealing with young children who react to facial expressions.

"We are also asking parents to wear masks at drop off and pick up times. Other than that, there's not a lot more we can do other than ask each and every one of us to be vigilant and responsible and keep our fingers crossed."

"On behalf of management and staff, we would like to thank our parents and to everyone across the community and the country in the sector for their outpouring of support throughout this."

Online Editors